What’s cooking today: Cheesy Biltong Pâté

Cheesy biltong pâté, served in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
07 Oct 2022
0

Stoep sitting requires snacks, something simple such as a pâté that can be spread on warm bread.

We gather on our stoeps, with our friends or neighbours popping in to kuier, and we tell stories of the land and the sky, of the trees and the creatures that scurry among the karoobossies.

Somebody will make a pâté, and somebody will bake something to go with it. Di may bake a loaf of her wonderful herbed buttermilk bread.

Ingredients

150 g full fat cream cheese

250 g full fat mascarpone

½ cup Klein River artisanal cheese

160 g grated Cheddar cheese

60 g fine biltong dust (Kwando)

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 spring onions, finely chopped

White pepper

Salt

Method

Combine all ingredients in a sturdy bowl and mix them with an equally sturdy wooden or metal spoon. It will be a thick, ungiving mix, which makes for a good, spreadable pâté. It can be refrigerated for two to three days. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. 

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

