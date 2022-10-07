X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

Journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of kingpins from across the world. Through examining police investigations, delving into court documents, interviews with countless sources, and painstakingly tracking arrests, she pieces together a horrific puzzle showing how different criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed in South Africa.

Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Pre-order yours today
Clash of the Cartels Book advert
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
SA to host mediation process between Ethiopian governme...

Defend Truth

NEGOTIATIONS

‘War is not a solution’ – Ethiopian ex-PM welcomes peace talks between government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front

Hailemariam Desalegn, Ethiopia's then prime minister, speaks during the U.S.-Africa Business Forum in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Carien du Plessis
07 Oct 2022
0

SA had offered a platform to the parties in the conflict, whose peace negotiations will be led by the African Union.

Former Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn has welcomed the proposed peace negotiations between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), set to take place in South Africa.

Speaking at a press conference in Addis Ababa’s Sheraton Hotel on Friday morning, Hailemariam said he had confidence that it would go well. “War is not a solution,” he said. “Ending this conflict in a very peaceful manner is very essential.”

He said it depended on “all parties in this conflict” to deliberate “in a frank manner,” without “external interferences”. 

He said the fact that both the Ethiopian government and the TPLF have in principle agreed to take part in the talks was “a step forward”.

It would be the first time since the start of the war in December 2020 that the two sides would sit around a negotiating table, although there has been an effort at a national dialogue before. 

Eritrea, which has reportedly sent its troops across the border into Tigray after a five-month ceasefire was broken on August 24, will not be part of the negotiations. 

Hailemariam said he’s very happy that South Africa had offered a platform to the parties in the conflict, whose peace negotiations will be led by the African Union.

Hailemariam, who is a Tana Forum board member, said he was expressing his personal opinion on this at the press conference about the resumption of the annual Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, which was held virtually during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

The forum gives a platform for senior officials and experts to deliberate “frankly and without the diplomatic niceties” at play in multilateral forums about security on the continent, but it’s not meant to focus narrowly on specific countries, like Ethiopia, he said. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Hailemariam said he hoped Ethiopians would discuss issues to resolve their problems “without external interferences”. 

The forum is funded by the Ethiopian government as well as the German Agency for International Cooperation, the GIZ, which focuses on development work. 

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, and South Africa’s former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are set to be involved in the mediation process. 

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement this high-level panel of “eminent Africans” was established specifically “for the Ethiopian peace process”. 

He said he had “full confidence in the vast experience and leadership capacity of the distinguished panel members to ensure constructive engagements and dialogue between the parties towards a sustainable, inclusive negotiated settlement to the conflict in Northern Ethiopia”. 

He also gave a nod to “partners” in this process “for their continued value-adding support to the AU-led process”, without saying whether he was referring to the likes of the United States, which has been monitoring the conflict closely.

He said he “encourages them to strengthen the partnership with the AU to achieve lasting peace in Ethiopia”. 

The talks were originally scheduled to take place this weekend, but Peter Fabricius reports that it is likely to be postponed until later in the month, according to a government source. It is unclear what the reason for the postponement is, but it is likely that the Tigrayan forces are waiting for clarification on who the participants, observers and guarantors would be in the process. 

Mahamat’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on this. 

While the Ethiopian government accuses the TPLF of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia, as it had before prime minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018, the TPLF says the Tigray region wants more independence. They have also claimed that they are being oppressed by Abiy’s government. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted