X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Judge President reports Gauten's Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Gauteng high court Judge President reports judge to JSC over outstanding judgments

Judges are supposed to hand down judgments within three months of them being reserved. A judge in Pretoria has not handed down a judgment that was reserved in February 2021. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Marecia Damons
06 Oct 2022
0

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi has not yet delivered a judgment she reserved in February 2021.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, who has failed to deliver judgment in a matter after 19 months, has been reported to the Judicial Service Commission.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a constitutional body that oversees the appointment of judges, investigates complaints about judicial officers, and advises the government on matters relating to the judiciary.

Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi’s judgment on a dispute between the Department of Military Veterans and a health services company was heard in the high court in Pretoria on 8 and 9 February 2021. Judgment was reserved on 21 February 2021. The ruling is still outstanding.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) told GroundUp that Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, of the Gauteng Division of the high court, lodged a complaint with the JSC against Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi regarding this matter “and a number of other judgments reserved for long periods”.

“The Judge President’s Office has enquired, on several occasions, from Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi on when the judgment on this matter will be delivered, with no response thus far,” the Office of the Chief Justice said.

According to a report by the South African judiciary to the Chief Justice, at the end of December 2021, there were 156 reserved judgments outstanding for longer than six months. Overall there were 830 reserved judgments, with the longest outstanding one dating back to 12 December 2012. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted