X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
3Sixty Life to appeal curatorship ruling

South Africa

GROUNDUP

3Sixty Life to appeal curatorship ruling, Prudential Authority to oppose application

The high court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of the Prudential Authority against 3Sixty Life on Friday 30 September. But now 3Sixty Life is appealing. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By James Stent for GroundUp
06 Oct 2022
0

Yashoda Ram says she remains curator of the funeral insurance company.

Funeral insurer 3Sixty Life has filed an application for leave to appeal Judge Fiona Dippenaar’s 30 September judgment that placed the funeral insurance company into final curatorship. The Prudential Authority has signalled that it will be opposing the application.

Judge Dippenaar‘s order removed interim curator Yashoda Ram from her role and appointed Tinashe Mashoko in her stead as final curator.

According to a press release from Ram, following the application for leave to appeal, “3Sixty Life remains under provisional curatorship, and Ms Ram retains her position as the interim curator.”

In response to GroundUp’s questions, the Prudential Authority confirmed that “by virtue of the appeal, Ms Ram remains the curator of 3Sixty Life”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

However, they noted that since “Ram has not delivered a notice of appeal as yet and she had previously delivered a resignation letter, we are surprised by the stance she has adopted.”

The Prudential Authority said that they are “taking legal advice and considering bringing an application to put certain parts of Judge Dippenaar’s order immediately into operation”.

3Sixty Life, which is owned by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), was placed under curatorship in December 2021 after falling into insolvency. Subsequently, a slew of regulatory infractions and governance issues have come to light, as reported by GroundUp, AmaBhungane and others.

Khandani Msibi, acting CEO of 3Sixty Life was also approached for comment, which will be added when received. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted