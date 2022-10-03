X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Curatorship for Numsa funeral insurer 3Sixty Life confi...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Curatorship for Numsa funeral insurer 3Sixty Life confirmed by high court

NUMSA’s funeral insurance company has been placed under final curatorship. Image generated by Stable Diffusion. (Photo: www.thefire.org/Wikipedia)
By James Stent for GroundUp
03 Oct 2022
0

Yashoda Ram was removed as interim curator, and Tinashe Mashoko, of BDO Advisory Services, Ram’s former employer, was appointed as the final curator.

Nine turbulent months after 3Sixty Life was placed under interim curatorship by the Johannesburg high court, Judge Fiona Dippenaar has ruled that the insolvent funeral insurer, owned by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), should be put under final curatorship.

“There are no preferable alternatives to curatorship”, wrote Dippenaar, who found that the Prudential Authority had shown that its concerns about the state of 3Sixty Life “are legitimate.”

Yashoda Ram was removed as interim curator, and Tinashe Mashoko, of BDO Advisory Services, Ram’s former employer, was appointed as the final curator.

Judge Dippenaar found in favour of the Prudential Authority, a regulatory body operating under the South African Reserve Bank.

Read the judgment here.

Ram, as interim curator, and 3Sixty Life’s acting CEO Khandani Msibi, had argued that control of the company should be handed back to its directors. The company argued that the interim curatorship should have never been granted in the first place (though it had been operating in an insolvent position for nearly two years). They argued that the Prudential Authority had misled the court in its application to place it under curatorship. This argument was dismissed by Judge Dippenaar.

Ram argued that 3Sixty Life had satisfied the conditions that led to the curatorship being installed. This too was dismissed.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Judge Dippenaar found that 3Sixty Life failed to address its many statutory breaches or its governance issues, and had not presented an acceptable recapitalisation plan to the Prudential Authority. She found that the evidence of 3Sixty Life’s “statutory transgressions” and unsound financial position had not been disputed or refuted by the company.

Dippenaar said Ram’s conduct “can best be described as prejudicial, belligerent and erratic … in numerous respects Ms Ram acting in her own interests, rather than in the interests of the policyholders.”

Ram “did not investigate nor fully report” on the regulatory breaches and governance issues, and her views “are not supported by objective evidence and are of limited assistance to the court.” Ram’s reports and affidavits did not give “a cogent factual basis or proper logical motivation for her views or her fluctuating opinions.”

Judge Dippenaar found that replacing Ram with Mashoko would be in the best interests of 3Sixty Life’s policyholders — Mashoko was independent, familiar with the case, and appropriately qualified.

3Sixty Life had attempted to strike from the record evidence that the financial crisis continued. This evidence had been admitted to the court by the Prudential Authority in response to claims by Ram. The company also tried to strike from the record a report on 3Sixty Life and its proposed recapitalisation plan by BDO. Both applications failed.

Numsa had applied to intervene in the case — their application was dismissed with costs. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted