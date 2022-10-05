X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sibanye CEO says the burning planet is driving company’...

Business Maverick

INTERVIEW

Sibanye CEO says the burning planet is driving company’s green metals drive

Neal Froneman, chief executive of Sibanye-Stillwater. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
05 Oct 2022
0

As temperatures outside soared, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman told Business Maverick in an interview on the sidelines of the Joburg Mining Indaba that climate change was driving its expansion into green metals. And, with a possible global recession looming, he sees opportunities to scoop up more assets in that space.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman, like most mining executives, is often directed by science. You don’t find metals with a divining rod. And with Johannesburg baking in October, he said climate change was the key driver of Sibanye’s current investment strategy of taking a deep dive into the battery metals seen as crucial to the green transition from fossil fuels. 

“There is so much evidence of intense and changing weather patterns across the world. Just look at the UK a few weeks ago, heat wave. Look at Europe, the Rhine River getting too low to transport material,” Froneman said in an interview on the sidelines of the Joburg Mining Indaba, organised by Resources For Africa.

Held at the Inanda Club, the polo ground outside was fading from green to reddish dirt as it shrivelled under the unrelenting sun and dust swirled from the stables.

Froneman also noted the flooding around the company’s Stillwater platinum group metals (PGM) operation in Montana earlier this year which disrupted production there for seven weeks.

“That was a one-in-500-year climate event,” Froneman said. “Climate change is real and we can’t risk not doing anything about global warming. This is where our vision, our purpose comes in terms of providing green metals to support the reversal of climate change.”

Policy is also driving change as governments around the world legislate and regulate to curb emissions, boosting demand for the metals needed to make such goals a reality.

Among other moves on this front, Sibanye recently completed a series of transactions to secure an 87% stake in Keliber Oy, a Finnish lithium project. Keliber aims to be the first fully integrated lithium producer in Europe, supplying about 15,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate per annum into the European battery industry.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

On the expansion into green metals, Froneman said: “… we have not stopped and PGMs are part of the solution, they are green metals in their own right. What we are doing now is expanding the portfolio to include battery metals. With PGMs, we have a very solid base, we can look out 50 years on our production profile.”

Froneman said that Sibanye sees more green metals acquisitions in the pipeline. 

“We believe the recession will create opportunities,” he said, referring to growing concerns that a confluence of events including rapidly rising interest rates worldwide to contain inflation was tipping the global economy into recession. 

“We believe next year we will be in a fairly deep recession and we’ve kept our balance sheet strong with a view to being able to take advantage of that situation,” he said.

By that, Froneman meant that asset prices should become cheaper because of the sour global economy, providing an opportunity for a company with the means to snap some up. At the end of June this year the company had more than R27-billion in cash on hand.

In the space of the decade since Sibanye began life as a Gold Fields’ spin-off mining the latter’s deep-level and labour-intensive gold mines in South Africa, a lot has changed.

Climate change was high on the agenda then, but green metals were seldom spoken of and ESGs — environmental, social and governance concerns — were just starting to take root in global corporate discourse. They have since grown into almost an industry in their own right as our burning planet sizzles.

Climate change is now a key driver of mergers and acquisitions activity. Expect to see a lot more and not just from Sibanye, because the race is on in a new and frantic resource scramble. DM/BM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted