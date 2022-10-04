15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Creamy garlic-sesame chicken

Tony Jackman’s creamy garlic-sesame chicken, served in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
04 Oct 2022
0

This recipe is something of a culture clash; there’s an Asian touch in the use of sesame seeds with garlic, but finishing it with cream is pure French indulgence.

The allium family in powdered form are useful things to have in your pantry. Add them to a spice rub or to seasoned flour, or use them directly on the skin of your meat or fish to impart their flavour to the flesh right where it matters. For this recipe I used both powdered onion and garlic, while powdered galangal (similar to ginger but milder and sweeter) added extra zing.

This recipe is something of a hybrid; there’s an Asian touch in the use of sesame seeds with garlic, though sesame seeds are popular in Greek cuisine and in the Middle East too. Finishing it with cream is pure French indulgence. I dislike the term “fusion” as it can be an excuse for all manner of kitchen atrocities, but I suppose I need to accept that I have gone down that dangerous path just this once. 

Parmesan may seem an odd inclusion, but try it in combination with sesame and garlic and I think you’ll find that they work. The Parmesan and the seeds simply become part of the seasoned flour in which you dip the chicken pieces.

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets, rinsed and dried

3 Tbsp plain flour

3 Tbsp finely grated Parmesan

2 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp galangal powder

1 tsp white sesame seeds

½ tsp black pepper

For the sauce:

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

6 whole garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup liquid chicken stock

1 cup cream

½ cup Parmesan, finely grated

Microgreens for garnish

Method

Mix together the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, galangal powder, white sesame seeds and pepper and season the chicken pieces with this. Add flour and Parmesan to the seasoned flour and douse the chicken pieces in it again, patting them with your palms.

Heat 2 Tbsp oil and 2 Tbsp butter in a heavy pan over a moderately high heat.

Fry the chicken breasts on both sides. Halfway through, sprinkle more seasoned flour on the top side, pat down and turn. Repeat on the other side, turning again. Once golden brown on both sides, transfer to a warm plate. About 5 minutes per side in all. This process builds up a pleasing crust.

Sauté the onion in the same pan until softened. Add the crushed garlic to the onions and cook gently for three minutes. Add the chicken stock, deglaze the pan, and simmer until reduced by half.

Add the cream and simmer for three minutes, then stir in the remaining Parmesan and season lightly with salt and pepper. 

Return the chicken breasts to the pan. Cook for another three minutes and serve with Asian noodles to complete the hybrid effect. Garnish with microgreens. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop or, if sold out, directly from him. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. 

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

