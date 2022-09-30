X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
EFF branch chair Motsei Mathe encourages Tshwane land o...

South Africa

GROUNDUP LAND OCCUPATION

EFF branch chair Motsei Mathe encourages shack dwellers to occupy land in Tshwane

The EFF has been distributing plots to land occupiers in Ga-Rankuwa Industrial area, Tshwane. Above, Keabetswe Moopeola stands where his shack was before metro police removed it. (Photo: Chris Gilili)
By Chris Gilili for GroundUp
30 Sep 2022
0

The party has ‘allocated’ 439 plots on municipal land in Ga-Rankuwa Industrial area to people.

There have been persistent land occupations of municipal land in Ga-Rankuwa Industrial area, Tshwane, for the past two weeks, despite the City’s efforts to stop people.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward 30 branch chairperson Motsei Mathe has claimed responsibility for advancing the land grab.

“The government has dismally failed to deliver housing to the people. That is why we decided to take over this land and give it to the people. This bush has been a crime den for over 20 years,” said Mathe.

Mathe said they have distributed 439 out of 500 stands for occupation by residents of Ga-Rankuwa, Hebron, Kgabalatsane and Rockville.

On Wednesday, Tshwane metro police removed 17 shacks and 35 structures they say were not yet occupied.

But Keabetswe Moopeola said he was already living in his shack with his son and girlfriend. “They kicked down our door and the shack itself,” he said. He said his four-year-old son was injured in the eviction and he intends to bring a case against the City.

Moopeola said he will rebuild.

When GroundUp visited on Thursday, people were busy digging holes for poles and preparing to build shacks. Some were clearing scrub with axes.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“We are not going to back down from this. We have been silent for too long,” said Mathe.

Rabugwe Kgari, who joined the occupation, said people are unemployed and large families are crammed into small RDP houses, because people cannot afford to rent their own place. Yet here was a huge area of land sitting unused.

Chief of staff for the mayor, Jordan Griffiths, told GroundUp the land is not earmarked for any developments.

In a statement on Thursday, the City of Tshwane said it has taken a zero-tolerance approach on land occupations and will continue to demolish and seek eviction orders.

“Land invasions have an adverse effect on our programme of building sustainable human settlements and further erode the property rights of all residents in our City,” said the statement.

The City said it offered residents various housing solutions. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted