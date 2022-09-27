First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Cape Malay fish curry

TGIFOOD

SEA HERE

What’s cooking today: Cape Malay fish curry

Tony Jackman’s Cape Malay fish curry. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
27 Sep 2022
0

Fish and the spices of the old Cape make natural partners, but for a fish curry you need to have a light hand with the seasonings.

Every Cape cook with a habit of making fish curry for supper will have their own recipe for it, and no two will be exactly the same. So, as with many curry recipes, feel free to adapt the levels of spicing to suit yourself.

The quantities of spices given made for a delicious curry, neither too mild nor too strong; and the latter is exactly what you don’t need in a fish curry, given the delicate flavour of the fish, especially, in this instance, monkfish.

Ingredients

1 kg firm white fish (I used 750 g yellowtail fillets and 250 g monkfish fillets)

3 Tbsp cooking oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 Tbsp crumbled dried curry leaves

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 cm fresh ginger peeled and grated

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 Tbsp masala

1 Tbsp chopped coriander stems

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

60 ml tomato paste

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp tamarind pulp dissolved in ½ cup hot water; use only the drained water

Salt and black pepper to taste

Coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Method

Cut fish fillets into bite sized chunks. Season them with salt and pepper.

Braise the seeds and curry leaves in the oil on a mild heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and sauté, stirring, until softened. Add the ground spices and masala and cook gently while stirring for three minutes.

Add the chopped coriander stems, tomatoes and paste, sugar and tamarind water, season with salt and pepper, and simmer on a low heat for the flavours to combine, about 15 minutes. Stir occasionally but gently, as you do not need the fish to fall apart.

Add the fish pieces and simmer slowly for about 15 minutes for the pieces of fish to cook through.

Serve with turmeric basmati rice (just add half a teaspoon of ground turmeric while cooking the rice), garnished with chopped coriander. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop or, if sold out, directly from him. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. Mervyn Gers has expanded the base for his ceramic ware to New Zealand and Australia, through the Sydney-based iKhaya Collections. For more information, click here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted