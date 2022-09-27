First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Eliud Kipchoge’s world record edges closer to competi...

Sport

RUNNING

Kipchoge’s marathon world record edges closer to the competitive two-hour mark

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon on 25 September 2022. He broke the marathon world record with a time of 2:01.09. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Filip Singer)
By Craig Ray
27 Sep 2022
0

Eliud Kipchoge underlined his status as not only an athletics great, but an all-time sporting great with a world record time in the Berlin Marathon.

In the flesh, Eliud Kipchoge is diminutive. At 1.67m tall and about 52kg, he is, physically, a small man. But in the world of running he is a giant who continues to break new ground even at the advanced age of 37.

The Kenyan double Olympic Marathon champion is not only the fastest man to date over 42.2km, he’s also the second- and third-fastest human over the distance.

On Sunday, 25 September the great Kenyan broke his own world record in winning the Berlin Marathon for a fourth time to draw level in terms of Berlin wins with Haile Gebrselassie. Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 to shave 30 seconds off his previous world record mark, although he has gone faster.

In 2019, in near perfect conditions in the Austrian capital of Vienna, in an attempt specifically designed to break the elusive two-hour marathon mark, Kipchoge did it.

Backed by science, pacemakers and money from petrochemical giant Ineos and apparel manufacturer Nike, Kipchoge crossed the line of the carefully designed “race” in 1:59:40. He achieved running’s equivalent of the “moon landing”, as some put it.

The attempt and the time were acknowledged as barrier-breaking, but not as a world record by the International Amateur Athletics Federation, because it had not been achieved in a competitive race setting.

Which is why Kipchoge’s time in Berlin this past weekend was deemed an official world record even though it was 89 seconds slower than his Vienna run in 2019.

 

 

It was yet again a phenomenal display of talent, dedication, planning and execution, not only by Kipchoge, but also the team of people around him that ensures when he races, every aspect is optimal.

Kipchoge gradually shook off last year’s winner, Guye Adola, but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu refused to buckle, even as they raced through the halfway mark in under an hour.

Belihu finally dropped back at about the 27km mark as Kipchoge pushed on for the record.

The Kenyan, who retained his Olympic at the Tokyo Games last year, had fallen short of his world mark by just more than a minute at the Tokyo Marathon in March, but he was not to be denied in Berlin.

Having slowed slightly in the second half of the race, he still powered through the final 500m sprint.

Passing through the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate just as the sun started to emerge, a beaming Kipchoge crossed the finish line to set another record.

Teamwork

Winning marathons at the elite level is no longer just about a runner setting off and hoping for the best – for a “good day”. Kipchoge, and his elite rivals, plan everything in microscopic detail.

Eliud Kipchoge on the podium after his Berlin Marathon triumph on 25 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Filip Singer)

Kipchoge was assisted by pacemakers in the Berlin race, which is entirely within the rules. But unlike his Vienna run, in Berlin the pacemakers all started the race and dropped out at various stages. It was not relay pacemaking that had been used in the sub-two-hour race.

“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said after the race. “Everything is down to teamwork.

“I planned to go out fast in the first half. I thought I would try to run fast. It was a marvellous performance. My legs and my body still feel young. But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I am so happy to break the world record.”

Only a few elite competitors and the team of handpicked pacemakers could stay with Kipchoge’s brutal sub-three-minute-per-kilometre pace from the outset.

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the 2022 Berlin Marathon. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Filip Singer)
Eliud Kipchoge clocked 2:01.09 at the Berlin Marathon. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Filip Singer)

But there were others that assisted him, such as the enthusiastic Berlin local Claus Henning Schulke, who was Kipchoge’s designated “waterboy”.

Schulke raced between the 11 watering stations on his bicycle to hand Kipchoge his packaged drinks. It was a strenuous undertaking, with Schulke sometimes only getting to the watering station under a minute before Kipchoge arrived.

But the German amateur triathlete and former marathon runner did his job with amazing gusto. Every time he successfully handed a bottle to the great Kenyan, Schulke’s reaction is priceless, as can be seen in the video below.

In the immediate aftermath of winning Berlin Kipchoge deflected questions about running a sub-two-hour marathon in competition.

“Let us plan for another day. I need to celebrate this record and have to realise what happens. Just roll and see what happens,” he said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“There is still more in my legs. I hope the future is still great. My mind is still moving, the body is still absorbing the training.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Kipchoge’s feat was 60 years in the making

But on a visit to Cape Town as a guest of the Laureus Foundation in March, he admitted the sub-two-hour mark was possible.

“I think the first thing is the mind, to accept and move to a sub-two-hour in a normal marathon. I need to actually control my mind and push it again – maybe encourage other people to push their limits also and run under two hours.”

Maturity

As Kipchoge has matured and won the titles and accolades, he’s also come to realise that his achievements can be a force for good in the world. Like a training run or a race, he doesn’t want to waste a second.

“Sport has its own unique language – sport can talk to the youth, to the woman, to the man and children in a different way. Sport is the way to go in this world,” he told Daily Maverick in March when he was in Cape Town.

But sport also has a lure for the elite. It tugs at athletes’ egos – even someone without any obvious arrogance or ego as Kipchoge. You don’t rise to the top of the world without self-belief and an iron will to win.

Despite his friendly and sincere demeanour, Kipchoge has made a career of crushing the hopes and dreams of his rivals. He still intends to run the Olympic marathon in Paris 2024 where he’ll have the chance to become the first man in history to win three consecutive gold medals in the event.

Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finishing line of the Berlin Marathon. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Filip Singer)

He doesn’t run often – only two marathon races a year – preferring to peak at the right moment. He won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year and hasn’t confirmed when or if he’ll run again this year.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Eliud Kipchoge’s race is far from run as he aims to continue inspiring the world

Following Berlin, he has only competed in 17 competitive marathons in his career, winning 15. He has won four out of the six “marathon majors” – Tokyo, London, New York, Boston, Chicago and Berlin.

Kipchoge has not won New York and Boston because he hasn’t competed in those races.

He has stated that he wants to win them all before he’s done, which has fuelled speculation that he will compete in New York in November and Boston in 2023.

Sadly, the Cape Town Marathon on 16 October is not in his immediate plans.

“Cape Town, it is my future plan to come and run here. I want to run more than that marathon – maybe to run 52km here in Cape Town (the Two Oceans Marathon), and to feel that joy when you run for a very long time.” DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted