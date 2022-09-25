First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Saudi side Al-Ahli turn to Pitso Mosimane in bid to bou...

Sport

FOOTBALL

Saudi side Al-Ahli turn to Pitso Mosimane in bid to bounce back from shock relegation

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 final Al Ahly press conference held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 29 May 2022. (Photo: Weam Mostafa / BackpagePix)
By Yanga Sibembe
25 Sep 2022
0

Pitso Mosimane has been tasked with restoring Saudi side Al-Ahli to the upper echelon of the country’s football after they were surprisingly relegated to the second tier last season.

Decorated South African football coach Pitso Mosimane has finally found a new club after his departure from Egypt-based African giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane was confirmed by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli Jeddah as their new head coach on Sunday, 25 September.

“Welcome, coach. Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” the club said in a social media statement.

“Coach Pitso and his technical team of Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness trainer), Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon (performance analysts) are ready for the challenge,” Mosimane’s agency MT Sports confirmed in its statement. “The decorated South African technical team will be heading to Saudi Arabia from September 2022 to join Al-Ahli in Jeddah.”

The appointment ends Mosimane’s three-month sabbatical from coaching. The Kagiso-born supercoach took a break to mull over his options after ending a relatively successful tenure in Egypt.

During his 21-month stay with one of the powerhouses of world football, Mosimane reached three CAF Champions League finals in a row, winning two. He also added the CAF Super Cup, the Egypt Cup, as well as a bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup to this haul.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane with match officials during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 final between Al Ahly and Wydad Athletic Club held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on 30 May 2022. (Photo: Weam Mostafa / BackpagePix)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Task of revival

The 58-year-old coach has now been tasked with bringing similar success to Jeddah giants Al-Ahli. One of the founding members of the Saudi Pro League, the team had never been relegated – until the 2021/22 season. Al-Ahli were shockingly demoted from the league after finishing second from the bottom, with just 32 points from 30 games.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the three-time Saudi champions. Between 2013 and 2020, the Jeddah juggernauts consistently managed top four finishes. They won their most recent league title in 2016, before finishing as the runner-up in the two subsequent seasons.

The Royal, as the club is affectionately called by their faithful, have started off their tenure in this unfamiliar territory indifferently. To date, the 2012 Asian Champions League runners-up have played five matches in Division One. Of those, they have won two, drawn two and lost one. The team’s haul of eight points sees them sitting seventh – four points behind early pacesetters Al-Akhdoud.

The team’s hierarchy will be hopeful that Mosimane will hastily turn around their fortunes as they desperately fight to regain their place in the upper echelon of Saudi Arabian, and indeed, Asian football.

“With coach Pitso Mosimane’s experience and his track record of being the football coach turnaround strategist, the CAF Pro Licence coaching graduate (who is one of the most successful coaches in Africa), is more than suitable for this role,” said MT Sports.

“The opportunity to lead such a prestigious club in Saudi Arabia presents itself as the perfect project to yield a win-win situation for both parties.”

Biding his time

Before this move, Mosimane had been linked to another Saudi club, Al Nassr, as well as to some DStv Premiership sides. None of those moves ever materialised, however.

Mosimane further bolstered his already exceptional CV when he completed his CAF Pro Licence studies in June 2022, having started the course in 2018. 

“This is to confirm that his contribution, his coaching ability is recognised, not only on the continent but throughout the world,” South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said of Mosimane’s achievement in August.

The Saudi move is Mosimane’s second international deployment at club level, following his stay in Egypt. It’s his first outside the African continent. Previously Mosimane had been in charge of clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

He was head coach of Bafana Bafana, South Africa’s senior men’s football side, between 2010 and 2012. DM  

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted