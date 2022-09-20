First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala’s wife arres...

Africa

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala’s wife arrested for political reasons not reckless driving – lawyer

Jailed Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Aaron Ufumeli)
By Peter Fabricius
20 Sep 2022
0

The wife of jailed Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala was arrested while driving to see him on Tuesday — supposedly for reckless driving. Ellen Sikhala’s lawyer is convinced that she was arrested and charged to further harass the opposition.

Job Sikhala, an outspoken member of Zimbabwe’s Parliament for the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) — formerly the MDC — has been detained without trial for more than three months in Harare’s notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Freddy Masarirevu, the lawyer of Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, told Daily Maverick that while driving to see her husband on Tuesday, she was stopped by police officers from Harare Central police station as well as traffic officers.

“They alleged she was driving recklessly against oncoming traffic. She denied that. She told them she was navigating an accident and that there was no oncoming traffic at that moment.”

When she told the police she was driving to Chikurubi Prison to see her husband, they insisted she accompany them to Harare Central police station, where they charged her with reckless driving.

They then released her and told her to appear in court on Thursday. Masarirevu said normally a driver would only be fined in such circumstances — if the police really believed the driver had committed such an offence.

He noted that the police had charged a few other drivers for the same offence, but believes they did so only to mask the fact that they were taking action against Ellen Sikhala for political reasons.

Masarirevu said he then went to see Job Sikhala in prison and found that he was struggling to cope with his detention, as he was not a young man and Chikurubi was “one of the worst places to be — conditions are hard”.

Sikhala fell seriously ill in prison this month and suspected he had been poisoned. He has since recovered. Masarirevu said prison authorities had examined Sikhala and taken samples, supposedly to establish the cause of his sudden illness.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

But the officials had never produced the results of their tests — “so we can’t say with absolute certainty”.

He said Sikhala was due to appear in court again on 26 September to seek bail, but was likely to be refused again as had occurred several times in the past.

If this happened, Masarirevu said, Sikhala intended to appeal to the high court to be granted bail. He said Ellen Sikhala would try again to see her husband on Wednesday.

The outspoken Sikhala has been in and out of detention several times since the MDC was founded in 1999. He has also been tortured in prison. 

‘Political prisoner’

Sikhala was effectively now a political prisoner, CCC Senator David Coltart told Daily Maverick at the time of the suspected poisoning, as there was no good reason why he had not been granted bail, which was a constitutional right in Zimbabwe, apart from exceptional circumstances which did not apply in his case.

Sikhala, who represents Harare’s poor, high-density suburb of Zengeza West in Parliament, his fellow CCC MP Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists were arrested on 14 June.

This was in connection with the disappearance and murder of the CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in May. Sikhala, also a lawyer, was asked by her family to represent them in trying to find her.

Zanu-PF supporters were suspected of carrying out Ali’s abduction and gruesome murder, and Sikhala had made strong statements about this. This appears to have prompted the detention of Sikhala, Sithole and the 14 activists and the laying of the charges against them, including promoting violence and obstructing justice. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted