I welcome Mr Hoffman’s, and other civil society actors’, constructive criticisms and important contributions to policy debates. I share and understand his frustration at the slow pace of progress in relation to certain priority cases that remain stuck in the broader criminal justice system.

But it’s simply not possible for me to respond in detail to every request or demand for updates on individual cases, especially when they are not currently being handled by the Investigating Director (ID). We have important work to do, and we will not be distracted.

Read Hoffman’s column here: It’s not ‘now or never’ for the NPA, it’s never ever

Since taking office as the ID in the NPA about five months ago, I have adopted a strategic and focused approach to the matters within the mandate of the ID. The ID is a young institution created in the NPA at a time when the entire organisation was reeling after the ravages of state capture. We are making important progress in rebuilding the NPA, and I trust that most South Africans appreciate this.

We have enrolled more than 80 cases, with at least 30 high-profile suspects before court. And there is more to come soon. Together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit, we have frozen over R5-billion in assets as part of our drive to remove the profit from crime. We have built relationships and strengthened our collaboration with key partners, and we have mobilised important political support and additional resources for our work. It’s a complex environment, with many moving parts and different actors. I have provided regular updates to the public and parliament on the progress, and the challenges we face.

Read this analysis by Stephen Grootes: It’s now or never for the NPA

High-level corruption is an existential threat to our country, which demands a collective and holistic response. We need to work together if we are to prevail. I remain focused on delivering on my mandate, and bringing impactful cases to court. Mr Hoffman does not need to question my commitment and expertise to deliver on this. I ask to be given the space to do so without unwarranted attacks and unnecessary referrals to the Public Protector. DM

Andrea Johnson is the Investigating Director, NPA.