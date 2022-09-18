A plan of the City of Cape Town’s coastal management division to “upgrade” the beachfront at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg is raising debate – and some apprehension – among locals.

The coastal management team of civil and coastal engineers, architects and landscaping consultants is proposing a set of changes for area alongside Muizenberg Station on Beach Road.

A famous destination in Cape Town, Surfers Corner is one of the best places for people to learn how to surf, with thousands flocking to the sandy strip, especially on weekends. The front strip is also home to a plethora of surf shops, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Read in Daily Maverick: Muizenberg has more than surf – the food turf’s good too

The City hosted an open day at Muizenberg Civic Centre on 7 September for the public to present questions and concerns about the development plan. The venue was packed when proceedings kicked off at 3pm.

“This project is about the proactive replacement of key infrastructure in order to protect and improve the beachfront,” said Gregg Oelofse, manager of coastal management. “This will make a big difference to Muizenberg for everyone’s benefit.”

Oelofse said the most pressing concern was that, if the current wooden revetment structure failed, the entire beachfront would be in danger as everything behind would collapse – sewerage lines, water lines, drains and all underground structures.

Beyond coastal protection, Oelofse’s vision is to enhance Muizenberg in general. He recognises that many people are concerned, but he says it is because “they are misunderstanding the motives of the project”.

He has personally been visiting the beach for years, to surf and spend time with his family, and says he aims to “make Surfers Corner better, safer, nicer and more accessible while maintaining the look, feel and sense of place in Muizenberg”.

Jeremy Rose, an environmental practitioner at Infinity Environmental, agreed that the wooden revetment was degrading and had reached the end of its design life because it was more than 50 years old.

It needed to be replaced to prevent flooding from storm surges and high tides, he said.

According to the project proposal, upgrades include:

A new stepped revetment coastal protection structure to replace the wooden seawall and old stone steps;

Refurbishment of landscaping and amenities along the beachfront;

Improved connection to the St James coastal walkway;

The addition of a 3m-wide accessible promenade;

Reconstruction of the eastern and western parking areas;

Upgrade of recreational areas and playground;

Realignment of existing services as required for the above mentioned;

Demolition of the existing ablution facility in the wave run-up zone; and

A new ablution building further from the beach.

Some locals are excited about the change, but business owners, community members and tourists have expressed doubts.

“I hope this project will bring more space, people and business to the area,” said Dillon Fernandez, a surf instructor at Surf Emporium Muizenberg. “Change can be good.”

However, while many people agree that the replacement of the seawall is warranted, many also believe the broader project will not maintain and improve Muizenberg.

Craig Owens, owner of Hang Ten Café, said he had not heard a positive comment about the project.

‘Other pressing needs’

“There are much more pressing needs in the community than the priorities they’re choosing to focus on,” said Owens. Housing should be the top priority of the City, he said.

He added that he didn’t understand why the municipality was putting so much money into this project when R3-million had recently been spent on restoring the colourful beach huts and other refurbishment projects.

Owens was also concerned about crime in Muizenberg and said several vacant buildings were a threat. He described seeing a thief was holding a plastic bag full of stolen phones near the St James walkway, and another man signalling to him to run away from one of the vacant buildings. The walkway itself was a hazard, he said, owing to the rusted railings. Another problem was no lifesavers at Surfers Corner. There were also concerns about skateboarding children and a traffic congestion problem, which “this plan doesn’t seem to alleviate because putting parking at the end of a cul-de-sac doesn’t make sense”. A skate park should be built instead, he said.

“We should make Muizenberg a safer community centre rather than simply adding a slab of concrete next to the beach that achieves very little,” Owens said. “We need to get past the point of making change for the sake of making change. It needs to add value.”

It was a skewed priority for the City to only redevelop Surfers Corner, which was a section of the Muizenberg beach reserved for white people during apartheid. The “swimming beach” farther down the shoreline, including Strandfontein, Monwabisi and Sunrise, had been neglected in comparison.

‘A paid parking lot’

Gregory Joffe, owner of Yoffi Falafel, also expressed concern that upgrades were “financially discriminatory”, especially in terms of the talk that the parking addition would be a paid parking lot.

“It will draw in wealthier people and drive other groups away from Surfers Corner.”

Muizenberg’s restaurant and shop owners are nervous that the construction will interrupt business, especially during the peak summer season.

“This project could bring long-term economic gain, but I’m worried that the construction site will be a disaster and prevent people from parking and visiting the beach,” said Tich Paul, owner of Lifestyle Surf Shop since 1975.

A solution to the traffic congestion problem would be to redo existing parking facilities, which would be more efficient and less harmful to local businesses, Paul said.

Environmental impact

And while the project proposes to strengthen coastal protection, locals are concerned about the environmental impacts, such as on the octopus breeding grounds and dune plants.

“This project is too disruptive,” said Andrew Bade, manager of Gary’s Surf School. “Leave the beachfront alone.”

According to the City of Cape Town, a socioeconomic study conducted by the coastal management division showed that Muizenberg was among the three most competitive beaches in Cape Town for sports tourism – out of 49 beaches considered. Muizenberg is almost always busy.

Why only Surfers Corner?

“Muizenberg is a very diverse place that attracts people from all walks of life,” said Samantha Redelinghuys, manager of Surf Emporium Muizenberg. “So, expand this project outward further down the beach rather than concentrating all of the development in Surfers Corner.”

Like Redelinghuys, many locals who have lived in Muizenberg for years are worried that the town will lose its charm due to “overdevelopment”.

“They mustn’t just come along to Muizenberg and think they can do anything they want without considering what will happen to the character of this special place,” said Peter Wright, owner of The Corner Surf Shop for 51 years and proprietor of various buildings in Muizenberg.

Wright said the addition of an “uncharacteristic” concrete walkway and steps did not fit well. More thought should be put into the project to make the beachfront a place people wanted to visit, he said.

Beyond aesthetics, Wright is unhappy about past actions that have changed Muizenberg.

“In the history of Muizenberg, there have been too many times when the council [has] come in with [its] government buildings and vacation properties, but [it hasn’t] done anything to make it an attractive place again,” Wright said.

Wright said Muizenberg had gone downhill in the past and he and other local business owners had worked hard to create a unique “vibe” to make the place a tourist attraction. While there had been commercialisation, Muizenberg had managed to maintain its uniqueness, he said.

“Muizenberg is pulled up by the locals. It’s the locals who make Muizenberg what it is today, keeping it alive and vibrant,” said Wright. “And I have a feeling that this new project will harm us.” DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.