Nomzwakhe Saula sitting with her family on what used to be a home after the tailings dam burst open from the nearby local mine in Jagersfontein on 12 September 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla

Winston Mohajana (51) was roaming the streets of Jagerfontein in the Free State on Monday, searching for his family. His neighbourhood, Charlesville, was devastated when a tailings dam wall at the Jagersfontein diamond mine broke on Sunday, flooding low-lying houses. Families were evacuated and, according to the latest statistics from the Free State Department of Health, more than 70 people were treated at the local hospital.

“When I came home from work, there was nothing left of my house and I could not find my family. Still, today, I cannot find my wife and kid,” Mohajana said on Monday evening.

He is now staying with a friend and only has the clothes on his back. “I lost everything,” he said.

Another resident, Wanda Malunga (62), was making himself a cup of tea on Sunday when he heard screaming. He went outside and saw a massive mudslide approaching fast and destroying everything in its path. His house was destroyed and today only the foundation is left.

Malunga’s sister, Nthabiseng Moloi, said her late husband, who died three years ago, had predicted the disaster. He said the dam wall had been leaking and would rupture eventually.

Residents from the surrounding area stood around in shock on Monday, looking at what remained of their neighbourhood. Houses were flattened and cars swept away.

Some of the residents are being housed with friends and family in the area, and at hotels in Bloemfontein — about 120km away.

During his visit to the town, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised residents that the government would assist them with clothes, food and accommodation.

In the town centre, a handmade poster reads: “We told them, they did not listen, now this.”

During a meeting with Ramaphosa in the town hall at Fauresmith — the neighbouring town — residents voiced their disappointment that the provincial government had not heeded their warnings that the dam was leaking.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and members of her provincial Cabinet have been in the area since Sunday. Search and rescue teams were hard at work on Monday.

Police, Roads and Transport MEC William Bulwane said his department had been delivering humanitarian aid, and a number of roads had been temporarily closed to be stabilised and repaired.

Hundreds of volunteers, including Gift of the Givers, the Al-Imdaad Foundation and Shoprite workers, were delivering water, food and basic sanitation necessities to the destitute.

The owner of the tailings dam, Jagersfontein Developments, on Monday confirmed that one person had died in the disaster and one person was still missing. It said it had made R20-million available for relief operations.

“The dam went through independent engineering inspections in July 2022, during which it was found to be safe and volumes were within limits,” the company said.

An independent water analysis had found that the wastewater is not hazardous and does not pose a health risk, the company said. DM