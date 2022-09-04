First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

The Rugby Battle of Sydney in Pictures

Sport

SA v Oz

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies scuffle during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
04 Sep 2022
0

It has been hailed as one of the Springboks’ best performances since the World Cup, which was a welcome bit of good news. The Boks earned their first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 2013. It was also their first victory in Sydney since 1993. The pictures tell a story of blood, sweat and tears.

Franco Mostert of the Springboks takes a lineout ball during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
A Springbok fan reacts during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Hanna Lassen / Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Siya Kolisi of the Springboks is tackled by Len Ikitau of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Franco Mostert of the Springboks celebrates with team mate Willie le Roux of the Springboks after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)
Deon Fourie of the Springboks celebrates victory with fans after The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King / Getty Images)
Trevor Nyakane of the Springboks celebrates victory with faafter The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King /Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks celebrates victory with fans after The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King / Getty Images)
Nic White of the Wallabies looks dejected at full-time during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King / Getty Images)
Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
Franco Mostert of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)
Springboks fans celebrate a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
Springboks fans sing the national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King /Getty Images)
Canan Moodie of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
Steven Kitshoff of the Springboks looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks (L) is tackled during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
Damian Willemse of the Springboks is tackled during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
: Damian de Allende of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
Damian de Allende of the Springboks (C) celebrates his try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
The crowd look on as the Springboks embrace during the national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
A young Wallabies fan shows support during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
A South African fan looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Matt King / Getty Images)
