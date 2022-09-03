Canan Moodie scores a try during his Test debut in the Rugby Championship Test match between the Wallabies and the Springboks at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT)

These were the world champion Springboks again. This was the return of a team that suffocates opponents and turns the screw effectively. This was the Bok team that plays with wincing intensity from start to finish, and never lets up.

They went missing for a few weeks, but Siya Kolisi’s men delivered under pressure with a bonus point victory over the niggly Wallabies. It means the Rugby Championship could still be won by any of the four competing nations, with two rounds to play.

The All Blacks are top of the standings with 10 points, while South Africa, Argentina and Australia are locked on nine points apiece. It’s never been as close at this stage.

The Boks scored four tries to end a nine-year winless drought in Australia against the Wallabies. They did almost everything right, beginning with a strong start, and capitalising on several chances. Many opportunities went begging again, but this was a more clinical display.

The final score didn’t do the Boks’ complete dominance justice, with Australia’s only try coming in the last minute with wing Makazole Mapimpi in the sin bin.

For their part, the Wallabies were never in the contest. Perhaps it’s by design, but under coach Dave Rennie they have become a whinging, cynical team, epitomised by scrumhalf Nic White and his constant gamesmanship.

It seemed the Wallabies spent more time trying to influence referee Ben O’Keeffe, but the Kiwi official stayed strong and controlled the match sensibly under extreme pressure.

In the end, both sides conceded 13 penalties in a game that came close to spilling over as the Boks’ pressure was met with Wallaby niggles.

Right selections

The outcome just showed what the right selections can do, especially up front. Hooker Malcolm Marx started for the first time since the Boks last victory, against the All Blacks in Mbombela, and it sent the right message.

Marx found his jumpers early and produced fierce breakdown pressure on the Wallabies. His presence lifted the entire pack. Kolisi was magnificent throughout, with two first-half breakdown steals and making marauding runs, in addition to being a huge defensive presence.

How Marx did not start the last two Tests, in the absence of the injured Bongi Mbonambi, remains a mystery. He ended up playing the full 80 minutes. Starting well is essential and having Marx on the field is the closest thing to a guarantee of achieving that at Test level.

No 8 Jasper Wiese, recalled to the starting lineup for the first time since Mbombela, was also immense. He carried over the advantage line regularly and put in a huge defensive shift. With the intensity Marx and Wiese brought, it raised the entire level of those around them.

Irrepressible locks Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth continued to set colossal standards with their set piece work and vital contributions in the tight loose.

Behind the dominant pack, Damian Willemse showed that he can play flyhalf at this level with an assured display. He mixed his play between deft tactical kicking, probing gain line attacks and accurate passing. It was a near perfect balance.

At fullback, Willie le Roux was a picture of calm and class, and centre Jesse Kriel quietly marshalled the defence superbly. Kriel is often maligned, simply because he is not Lukhanyo Am – and who else could be – but the Bok defence was as rigid as iron, with Kriel calling the shots.

Good Moodie

However, in many ways the night belonged to 19-year-old debutant Canan Moodie. Sure, the pack set the foundation and many others shone, but it was Moodie who delivered magic at the right moment.

Just before the break, he set off in pursuit of a Jaden Hendrikse kick. It was a well-weighted punt by the halfback, and Moodie’s run and jump to collect the ball off Wallaby wing Marika Koroibete’s fingertips was perfection. The teenager landed with 30 clear metres in front of him, and had the pace to beat the cover for his first Test try on debut.

At that stage, the Boks led 7-3 despite almost total dominance. Moodie’s bit of magic took the score to 12-3 and gave the visitors the scoreboard advantage their display warranted.

Before the match Kolisi had spoken about the need to start well, and his team delivered.

The first 10 minutes were spent deep inside Aussie territory. And although the visitors stopped the Boks’ rolling mauls from lineouts, cracks formed elsewhere.

After a multi-phase build-up, centre Damian de Allende corkscrewed over for the opening try of the match in the ninth minute. De Allende was involved in so many attacks but his form remains mysterious.

In the first half, he never passed or looked up. Several attacking moves simply broke down because De Allende died with the ball. After the break however, he was a man transformed.

The 43rd minute try for industrious flank Franco Mostert was the Boks’ most complete team try of the season. Kolisi was prominent twice in the build-up as the Boks offloaded with precision. De Allende’s second to last draw and pass to give Mostert the space he needed to finish, was stunning.

De Allende and Le Roux later combined with two excellent long passes to create space for Mapimpi to score the team’s fourth try, with nine minutes remaining. That score put the result beyond doubt, although Mapimpi was yellow-carded for an altercation with Marika Koroibete after scoring.

The little spat between the wings set off a mass of pushing and shoving between the sides, with Etzebeth and Wallaby Allan Alaalatoa, both acting captains at that stage, in an “angry eyes” stand-off. There wasn’t much in it.

It was one of the Boks’ best performances since the World Cup, which was a welcome bit of good news. But the challenge is now for the world champions to produce this type of performance every time, not every now and then.

Scorers:

Australia – Try: Pete Samu. Penalties: Noah Lolesio

South Africa – Tries: Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Franco Mostert, Makazole Mapimpi. Conversions: Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn. DM