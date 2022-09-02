Some of the thousands of people are seen carrying anti xenophobia posters during a mass march calling for an end to attacks against foreign nationals, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 April 2015. Although the attacks of foreigners have stopped, thousands have been displaced and are living in refugees camps in Johannesburg and thousands of people have left South Africa to move back to their countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia. (EPA/KIM LUDBROOK)

Dear readers,

I am not sure how many of you have been following the stories about the protests against foreign nationals using South African clinics and hospitals. There are millions of undocumented Zimbabweans, Mozambicans, Malawians, Swazi and Basotho people who have fled their countries as economic refugees seeking to trade and earn a living in South Africa.

The frustration of healthcare workers was expressed by Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba who was exposed in a viral video berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa. The MEC does have a point about our limited resources but the anger, hatred and violence shown towards our brothers and sisters from neighbouring countries, many of whom are hard at work trying to put food on their tables and care for their children just like we do, makes me ashamed to be a South African.

Our colleagues at EWN reported that the unnamed patient Ramathuba berated underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.

The MEC who berated the woman in front of a laughing audience of medical staff, saying that she should seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government instead, defended her stance, saying those criticising her are middle-class who are not part of the 90% who use public hospitals and don’t realise that people from neighbouring countries are abusing the system and collapsing medical healthcare in the province.

Ramathuba was crude and rude and misdirected her frustration at the overburdened Limpopo health system on Zimbabweans and Mozambicans when instead she should be berating her colleague, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi instead.

The violent Operation Dudula brigade, the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba all erroneously target economic and political refugees from neighbouring countries. The blame lies at the feet of the ANC government for poor border control, atrocious management of Home Affairs refugee centres, atrocious and incompetent management of Home Affairs offices — many of which remain closed — broken Home Affairs IT systems and crooked officials who take bribes to allow people without documents across the border, give out ID documents to undocumented non-South Africans, or look the other way at roadblocks.

Anyone who thinks that a Zimbabwean carpenter making patio furniture or a Mozambican welder who makes security gates is stealing a job from a South African when they are making excellently crafted furniture and selling them to willing customers, needs their heads read.

South Africans waiting for the Godot of our Government to magically create jobs are going to wait forever — we could learn a lot from the excellent traders and artisans from our neighbouring countries who are plying their skills and selling their products to those in a South African market who appreciate and can afford their goods and services.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the corrupt politicians and cadres appointed as civil servants in Home Affairs and the police are the people we should be very angry with.

We should also be angry with the five Sasfin banking officials who helped Zimbabwean businessman Simon Rudman create a transnational plunder network for sneaking billions of rands in illicit cigarette money out of South Africa. Funny that Operation Dudula and all the xenophobes in all the political parties who give this hatred oxygen prefer to target the poor eking out a modest living and never touch a hair of the elites and wheeler dealers like Rudland, who siphon billions from our state coffers. The good news is that our intrepid investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk has been scouring every corner to expose the scam. In several stories she wrote for Daily Maverick online this week and in this weekend’s front page lead of DM168, she explains how Sars cottoned on to Rudland and co’s illicit cigarette transnational plunder scheme.

