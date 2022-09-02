ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said that their agreement in the coalition states that the speaker position be occupied by a councillor from the DA, however, it does not mean that they wanted Vasco Da Gama to be voted in yet again.

He was speaking during a press briefing held at the Metropolitan Centre, in the heart of Joburg on Friday.

Ngobeni explained that they had their own issues with Da Gama and how he presided over council meetings. He said the former speaker was often lenient on opposition parties like the ANC, EFF and Al Jama-ah adding that the next speaker should be someone who is able to manage councillors.

“We have raised our issues with Vasco, we have raised our issues with the coalition internally. We think that the DA must reflect very hard on this. We hope that they will not bring him into the coalition, they must have other people within their ranks who they will propose as a speaker. They must be able to bring someone who is accepted by all of us,” he reiterated.

[WATCH] ActionSA City of Joburg Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni says they are hoping that the DA can find a more suitable candidate to occupy the Speaker position. He believes that Da Gama was too lenient with opposition parties, particularly the ANC and EFF. pic.twitter.com/6BO6B10D8a — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) September 2, 2022

Da Gama was booted out through a motion of no confidence in the early hours of Thursday. Minority parties along with the ANC and EFF received the backing of a Cope member, ATM, UIM, and an IFP councillor, as well as two ACDP votes who are part of the multi-party coalition.

The motion of no confidence brought against Da Gama, submitted in terms of Rule 89 (2) and 94 (1) of the Standing Rules and Orders of the Council, was brought about by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and seconded by the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Minority parties make up 11 seats in the council, but with the backing of the ANC and EFF, they were able to muster at least 131 votes against Da Gama. With the help of Cope (1), ATM (1), UIM (1) a member from the IFP as well as two ACDP votes, they had exactly 50% plus one (136 votes) — enough to oust Da Gama. 132 councillors opposed the motion.

The fractured coalition held a meeting with its partners on Thursday and parties whose councillors voted against Da Gama have vowed to address the matter.

[STATEMENT] Statement by multi-party coalition in Gauteng pic.twitter.com/dgMoHtRPvp — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) September 1, 2022

Now that Vasco Da Gama has been booted out, the ANC intends on hauling him before the Ethics Committee for allegedly wasting funds on an illegal council meeting which cost the municipality in excess of half a million rands.

The opposition are going to table another motion to get rid of City of Joburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse in September. Their motion was not passed this time around by programming because minority parties wanted to base it on Phalatse’s allegedly unlawful conduct regarding R11-million which is said to have been unprocedurally paid to NGO, Field Band Foundation. During this time, Phalatse was the MMC for health and social development and was accused by the ANC of spearheading the deal.

City of Joburg Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni says they are satisfied with Mpho Phalatse at the helm. He says #ActionSA will vote against any motion which is brought against her. pic.twitter.com/Y9zDEpDGvC — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) September 2, 2022

Ngobeni did however set the record straight about Phalatse, saying that ActionSA is satisfied with her performance which means they will be voting against the motion.

“They are free to bring another motion, the rules of council allow it. We are quite happy with our mayor, the leadership is quite alright and I think we are making progress as a multiparty government,” he said. DM