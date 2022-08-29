-18 Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 62 64 67 69
Matt Wallace (England) 64 64 68 66
-16 Richard Mansell (England) 67 64 66 67
-15 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 65 68 66
Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 64 67 66 68
Antoine Rozner (France) 70 65 64 66
-14 Alejandro Cañizares (Spain) 62 63 73 68
Marcel Schneider (Germany) 67 66 67 66
-13 Adri Arnaus (Spain) 69 63 66 69
Louis De Jager (South Africa) 64 64 72 67
Nacho Elvira (Spain) 65 65 69 68
Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 65 65 69
Danny Willett (England) 70 67 64 66
-12 Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark) 71 65 68 64
Sebastian Soderberg (Sweden) 67 67 70 64
-11 Alexander Björk (Sweden) 68 67 67 67
Julien Brun (France) 70 64 69 66
George Coetzee (South Africa) 65 66 70 68
Francesco Laporta (Italy) 71 66 68 64
Marcel Siem (Germany) 65 65 70 69
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 68 65 68
Hennie du Plessis (South Africa) 70 66 64 69
-10 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 68 66 71 65
Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 68 68 66 68
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 65 70 65 70
Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 69 67 64 70
Matthew Southgate (England) 65 70 69 66
Darius Van Driel (Netherlands) 66 66 68 70
-9 David Drysdale (Scotland) 67 68 68 68
Marcus Helligkilde (Denmark) 71 65 66 69
Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) 68 68 64 71
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 66 66 68
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 67 67 68
Niklas Norgaard Moller (Denmark) 75 61 69 66
Renato Paratore (Italy) 67 70 66 68
Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 69 68 64 70
Jeff Winther (Denmark) 67 69 66 69
-8 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 64 64 71 73
Gavin Green (Malaysia) 71 66 71 64
Adrian Meronk (Poland) 68 69 68 67
Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 68 66 72 66
Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 65 72 67
Santiago Tarrio ben (Spain) 65 70 68 69
-7 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 65 69 71 68
Matthew Jordan (England) 70 67 70 66
James Morrison (England) 70 64 69 70
Wilco Nienaber (South Africa) 69 68 65 71
Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 67 68 68 70
Lee Slattery (England) 69 67 65 72
Oliver Wilson (England) 71 64 70 68
-6 Aaron Cockerill (Canada) 70 65 68 71
Calum Fyfe (Scotland) 70 65 67 72
Scott Hend (Australia) 69 66 68 71
Joel Sjöholm (Sweden) 69 68 71 66
-5 Marcus Armitage (England) 70 66 67 72
Zheng-Kai Bai (China PR) 70 65 69 71
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 67 69 70 69
Dimi Papadatos (Australia) 68 69 68 70
Matthieu Pavon (France) 67 69 71 68
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 66 74 67
Robin Roussel (France) 69 66 67 73
-4 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 66 70 67 73
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 69 68 69 70
Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 67 65 72 72
-3 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) 70 67 66 74
Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France) 71 66 69 71
Andy Sullivan (England) 69 67 70 71
-2 Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) 67 69 67 75
Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 66 70 71
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 66 70 72
-1 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 65 71 72
Tom Lewis (England) 70 67 71 71
2 Ashley Chesters (England) 70 67 70 75
Hugo Leon (Chile) 71 66 71 74
Maximilien Sturdza (Switzerland) 69 67 70 76
3 Gonzalo Fernandez Castano (Spain) 67 67 74 75
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet