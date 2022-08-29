First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

European Tour Omega European Masters Scores

Newsdeck

THRISTON LAWRENCE SCORES BIG IN SWITZERLAND

European Tour Omega European Masters Scores

Winner Thriston Lawrence of South Africa in action during the fourth and final round of the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 28 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD)
By Reuters
29 Aug 2022
0

Scores from the European Tour Omega European Masters on Sunday.

-18 Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 62 64 67 69
Matt Wallace (England) 64 64 68 66
-16 Richard Mansell (England) 67 64 66 67
-15 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 65 68 66
Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 64 67 66 68
Antoine Rozner (France) 70 65 64 66
-14 Alejandro Cañizares (Spain) 62 63 73 68
Marcel Schneider (Germany) 67 66 67 66
-13 Adri Arnaus (Spain) 69 63 66 69
Louis De Jager (South Africa) 64 64 72 67
Nacho Elvira (Spain) 65 65 69 68
Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 65 65 69
Danny Willett (England) 70 67 64 66
-12 Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark) 71 65 68 64
Sebastian Soderberg (Sweden) 67 67 70 64
-11 Alexander Björk (Sweden) 68 67 67 67
Julien Brun (France) 70 64 69 66
George Coetzee (South Africa) 65 66 70 68
Francesco Laporta (Italy) 71 66 68 64
Marcel Siem (Germany) 65 65 70 69
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 68 65 68
Hennie du Plessis (South Africa) 70 66 64 69
-10 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 68 66 71 65
Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 68 68 66 68
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 65 70 65 70
Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 69 67 64 70
Matthew Southgate (England) 65 70 69 66
Darius Van Driel (Netherlands) 66 66 68 70
-9 David Drysdale (Scotland) 67 68 68 68
Marcus Helligkilde (Denmark) 71 65 66 69
Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) 68 68 64 71
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 66 66 68
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 67 67 68
Niklas Norgaard Moller (Denmark) 75 61 69 66
Renato Paratore (Italy) 67 70 66 68
Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 69 68 64 70
Jeff Winther (Denmark) 67 69 66 69
-8 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 64 64 71 73
Gavin Green (Malaysia) 71 66 71 64
Adrian Meronk (Poland) 68 69 68 67
Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 68 66 72 66
Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 65 72 67
Santiago Tarrio ben (Spain) 65 70 68 69
-7 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 65 69 71 68
Matthew Jordan (England) 70 67 70 66
James Morrison (England) 70 64 69 70
Wilco Nienaber (South Africa) 69 68 65 71
Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 67 68 68 70
Lee Slattery (England) 69 67 65 72
Oliver Wilson (England) 71 64 70 68
-6 Aaron Cockerill (Canada) 70 65 68 71
Calum Fyfe (Scotland) 70 65 67 72
Scott Hend (Australia) 69 66 68 71
Joel Sjöholm (Sweden) 69 68 71 66
-5 Marcus Armitage (England) 70 66 67 72
Zheng-Kai Bai (China PR) 70 65 69 71
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 67 69 70 69
Dimi Papadatos (Australia) 68 69 68 70
Matthieu Pavon (France) 67 69 71 68
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 66 74 67
Robin Roussel (France) 69 66 67 73
-4 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 66 70 67 73
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 69 68 69 70
Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 67 65 72 72
-3 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) 70 67 66 74
Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France) 71 66 69 71
Andy Sullivan (England) 69 67 70 71
-2 Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) 67 69 67 75
Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 66 70 71
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 66 70 72
-1 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 65 71 72
Tom Lewis (England) 70 67 71 71
2 Ashley Chesters (England) 70 67 70 75
Hugo Leon (Chile) 71 66 71 74
Maximilien Sturdza (Switzerland) 69 67 70 76
3 Gonzalo Fernandez Castano (Spain) 67 67 74 75

