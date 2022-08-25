X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
The Financial Wellness Coach: How to create a viable su...

Business Maverick

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

How to create a viable succession plan and extract value from your practice

(Photo: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
25 Aug 2022
0

Question: I have a medical practice and want to bring in a newly qualified person with the view to him or her purchasing the practice from me when I retire in 10 years’ time. I was told that there are certain structures that we need to put in place in order to do this. Can you please explain what I need to do?

Answer: Many professionals do not appreciate the true value of their practices, and when they retire or pass away the practice ceases to exist. If you set up the right structures ahead of time, you can create a viable succession plan and extract value from your practice. There are, however, a few things that need to be done to create a realistic exit plan:

  • Have your practice valued.
  • Set in motion a preferred compensation plan.
  • Implement a will for your practice.

Have your practice valued

You need to determine the true worth of your practice. This should be done by an independent professional, using objective measures that can stand up to scrutiny and is fair to all parties. This sets the values used in the next steps.

Implement a preferred compensation plan

This is a structure that will keep the new person in your practice and enable him or her to buy out your shares.

I wrote about this structure in an earlier article and can forward you a copy should you need one.

It can also be found at this link 

Implement a will for your practice

If you pass away before retirement, it is important that your successor be in a financial position to buy out your share of the practice. To do this, we set up what is called a one-sided buy and sell agreement.

Here your successor enters into an agreement to acquire your share in the practice. This would be funded by a life policy that pays out to your successor with the accompanying requirement to buy your share of the practice.

I would recommend that you talk to a suitably qualified and experienced financial adviser who can structure a realistic and workable plan.

This would have all the necessary terms and conditions to protect all parties. It would also set out timelines and financial outcomes in detail.

A well-constructed exit plan will enable you to extract the full value from your practice, should you pass away or retire. DM168

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected]

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted