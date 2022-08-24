X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Photo essay: Cosatu-Saftu's Wednesday national shutdown...

South Africa

PHOTO ESSAY

Cosatu-Saftu’s Wednesday national shutdown in pictures

Fencing and barricades were erected outside Parliament on 24 August 2022 in anticipation of the strike and law enforcement kept a close eye on protesters throughout the day. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)
By Daily Maverick
24 Aug 2022
0

Workers came out in droves on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, as trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu participated in mass action that aimed to bring the South African economy to a standstill. Daily Maverick photographers were on the ground catching the action.

The legally protected strike was sparked by load shedding, low wages and the rising cost of living. During a press conference on Tuesday, 23 August, Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi acknowledged that the shutdown would not draw the crowds seen during nationwide protests in 2018, but workers’ organisations, unions and NGOs drew moderate support, especially in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Polokwane, which saw trade union leaders hand over memorandums to government officials. 

Saftu workers march to the Civic Centre in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the sidelines of the Saftu march outside the Civic Centre. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Protests across the country proceeded peacefully and no violence was reported. This image is from Durban. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
Cosatu members march in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Mandla Langa)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Cosatu members march in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
Law enforcement keep a watch over protesting Cosatu members in Cape Town. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Thousands of trade union members marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to have their grievances heard. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Amid heavy police presence, Saftu and Cosatu members marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Members of Cosatu protested against the public transport crisis in the Western Cape. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Protests across the country proceeded peacefully and no violence was reported. This image is from Durban. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
Cosatu members in Durban marched from King Dinuzulu Park in the CBD to the City Hall with a memorandum of demands. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union joined the national call to march against rising food prices in Polokwane, Limpopo. (Photo: Mokgadi Mogy Mashako)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted