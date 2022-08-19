Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates after trapping James Anderson of England LBW for his 5th wicket during day two of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on 18 August 2022 in London, England. (Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images)

Kagiso Rabada has accumulated many accolades in his stellar career so far, so adding his name to the Lord’s Honours Boards was as inevitable as the sun rising. All he needed was an opportunity.

The Proteas spearhead used his considerable skills to lay the foundation for the commanding position South Africa fought their way into after day two of the first Test. The visitors hold a 124-run lead with three first-innings wickets remaining.

It’s already the kind of lead that will have the England batters twitchy, knowing that the Proteas seam quartet with Rabada as the tip of the diamond is itching to bowl at them again.

Rabada’s excellent five-wicket haul — the 12th of his Test career – contributed to England’s paltry 165 all out. Rabada’s five for 52 was a masterful display of control, aggression, accuracy, guile and patience from the great quick bowler.

He was backed up by the raw pace of Anrich Nortje (3-63), the bewitching left-arm swing and seam of Marco Jansen and the probing aggression of Lungi Ngidi.

Even Sarel Erwee’s almost incomprehensible attempt to catch Ollie Pope four times off a thick edge from Rabada’s bowling before putting it down did not dampen the fast bowler’s enthusiasm.

The pair might have had a laugh about Erwee’s juggling act after play, but at the time, Rabada’s icy glare would have frozen a lava flow. Erwee, with nowhere to hide, did the next best thing and later top-scored for the Proteas when he had his chance at the crease.

England started day two on 116 for the loss of six wickets after heavy rain brought the curtain down early on day one. If England were to post a competitive first innings total on day two, overnight batter Pope had to play a big role in that.

Pope, however, could only manage 12 runs in the morning session before he was cleaned up by Rabada for 73. Pope was Rabada’s third victim of the innings, after he got rid of both of England’s openers the day before.

It took Rabada two more overs to dismiss Stuart Broad (15) — the other overnight batter. Jack Leach (15) came in and played a few strokes but the lanky Marco Jansen clean-bowled the aggressive left-hander.

After Rabada had already bowled 18 overs in the innings — more than any other South African bowler — captain Dean Elgar threw the ball to him once more for what would likely be his last over before being given a rest.

On the last ball of his 19th over, Rabada bowled a full ball to James Anderson that pitched on leg-stump, missed the bat and clattered into the pads.

A roar arose from the South African fielders as the umpire raised his finger to signal Anderson’s leg-before-wicket (LBW) dismissal and Rabada’s fifth wicket in the innings.

His name will sit alongside Proteas bowlers including Vernon Philander (2012), Makhaya Ntini (2003), Allan Donald (1998, 1994) and Hugh Tayfield (1955).

Measured approach

Elgar and Erwee strode out to the wicket to open the innings with the knowledge that they had time on their hands with nearly four full days still to play.

The pair successfully saw out the opening spell of Broad and Anderson and accumulated their runs with a measured approach — leaving the good deliveries and punishing the bad ones.

The pair put on a magnificent 85-run opening stand before Elgar (47) was dismissed by Anderson in his second spell. Elgar looked to work a straight delivery to the leg side but the ball ballooned off his thigh pad and ricocheted off his elbow — as he followed through with the would-be shot — and rolled slowly on to his wickets. Elgar watched on in despair, too late to react.

Keegan Petersen joined Erwee at the crease as the pair took the score to 138 before Petersen (24) flashed at a ball that was a touch too wide to chase.

The usually elegant Petersen never looked comfortable at the crease. Matthew Potts capitalised on the No 3 batter’s lack of footwork by dangling a delivery wide outside off stump for Petersen to chase. And chase Petersen did, outside-edging the ball into the safe hands of Jonny Bairstow at second slip.

Soft middle

The left-arm orthodox bowling of Leach got in the act shortly afterwards to dismiss Aiden Markram (16) and partially expose South Africa’s soft middle order. The Proteas went from 160 for three to 210 for six. A familiar mini collapse.

Erwee (73) held the innings together perfectly before he was dismissed by a snorter of a short delivery by England’s captain, Ben Stokes, the catch simply pouched by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

“Visualisation is important to get used to the type of environment you’re going to be in, especially a place like Lord’s that can be quite overwhelming,” said Erwee after his half-century.

“I try to watch a lot of videos and quieten the mind down … It’s working nicely for me but I’m not going to get ahead of myself. At the moment, I’m just focusing on each innings and one ball at a time.”

Rassie van der Dussen’s (19) lean spell in red-ball cricket continued as Stokes trapped the middle-order batter LBW in his next over.

Kyle Verreynne (11) didn’t last long either. The wicketkeeper-batter edged behind to Foakes and became Broad’s first wicket of the innings and his 100th wicket at Lord’s.

Wagging tail

Keshav Maharaj (41) and Marco Jansen (41*) then shared a sensational seventh-wicket partnership of 72 off 75 deliveries. Maharaj was the first to show his aggression, striking seven emphatic fours. Jansen joined in the act shortly afterwards, taking one Stokes over for 16 runs, which included a massive six over midwicket.

“Watching that partnership with Kesh and Marco gives you a bit more energy. The change room started buzzing a bit more, which was lovely to see. Guys are wanting others to do well, that’s what our team spirit is about,” said Erwee.

“We’re in a good space at the moment with team spirit and how we’re supporting each other.”

Maharaj tried to play one shot too many as Stokes dismissed the dangerous batter with a short delivery that was swiped to Potts at short midwicket.

Stokes finished with three wickets while conceding 53 runs in his 12 overs, a valiant effort from the England skipper, who looked like he was carrying a niggle while bowling and fielding.

Rabada (3*) and Jansen saw out the final few overs successfully to help South Africa to an impressive 289 for seven at stumps, leading England by 124 runs heading into day three. DM

South Africa, 289 for 7 (Erwee 73, Jansen 41*, Stokes 3-53), lead England, 165 (Pope 73, Rabada 5-52, Nortje 3-63), by 124 runs.