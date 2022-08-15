Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadiuml, in Pretoria on the 13 August 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The DStv Premiership returned for a third round early in the season, offering a humdinger of a fixture as champions Mamelodi Sundowns clashed with Kaizer Chiefs.

Though, with a 4-0 scoreline in favour of Sundowns, Chiefs were shown that they still have much work to do if they are to end their seven-year trophy drought.

Amakhosi’s bitter rivals and fellow Soweto side Orlando Pirates were also on the receiving end of a defeat, felled 1-0 by Chippa United after a powerful Abdi Banda header.

Meanwhile, Gavin Hunt’s second tenure at SuperSport United has been far from a fairy tale. Matsatsantsa once again failed to collect maximum points as they were vanquished 2-0 by the high-flying TS Galaxy, who have now accumulated seven points from their opening three matches.

Jointly leading the pack (alongside Galaxy) in the early stages of the Premiership marathon are top-flight rookies for the 2022/23 season, Richards Bay.

The Natal Rich Boyz maintained a positive start to their campaign, after a morale boosting 1-0 victory over the ambitious Sekhukhune United, after the kick-off was delayed by more than an hour due to faulty floodlights at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch walloped Royal AM 3-1, while Brandon Truter’s AmaZulu downed Cape Town City 2-1. The other KwaZulu-Natal side in the Premier division, Golden Arrows, could only manage a one-all draw with Marumo Gallants.

Loftus humiliation

At a sold-out Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane, Amakhosi did themselves no favours as shoddy defensive work allowed the ruthless Masandawana to pounce. The home side effectively ended the contest in 17 minutes as they raced into a 2-0 lead through strikes by Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile.

The final result left Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane cognisant that his team still has some distance to cover if they are to close the gap between themselves and Sundowns. Although they will find consolation in the fact that they won’t always be facing the serial league winners.

“These things happen to the best teams in the world. We’re trying to get some combinations while bringing in some new players,” Zwane said.

“Judging by the way we exerted ourselves [against Sundowns], we still have a long way to go, and it was good that we were exposed like this.”

For Masandawana, it was a brilliant bounce-back from a surprising defeat at the feet of Galaxy last time out. The 12-time Premiership champions will now look to ride this momentum into their upcoming games in a bid to win a record-extending sixth league title in a row.

Toothless Pirates

José Riveiro’s Buccaneers created the better chances throughout the 90 minutes, without converting them, as Chippa held firm at the back and went on to snatch an 86th-minute winner through Tanzanian defender Banda.

Quizzed on his team’s poor finishing in front of their home support at Orlando Stadium, the Pirates coach told SuperSport: “Just improve the finishing, maybe we need to grow a bit more confidence in the last metres, that’s the key.

“We can face the game creating clear chances and when we do that, we’re always going to be close to winning. We have to improve what we’re doing and improve in the last metres [of the opposition half].”

The Spanish coach has little time to turn things around on that front. Pirates clash with Royal AM on Wednesday, 17 August, when both sides will look to erase the pain of recent defeats. DM