Nigeria fines Multichoice, others for airing BBC report...

Newsdeck

BROADCAST BACKLASH

Nigeria fines Multichoice, others for airing BBC report on banditry — statement

A general view of MultiChoice Building on March 03, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
By Reuters
04 Aug 2022
0

ABUJA, August 3 (Reuters) — Nigeria’s broadcast regulator has fined Multichoice Nigeria Ltd, part of the South African pay-TV group, and others five million naira (about $12,000) each for airing a BBC report that it said ‘glorified the activities of bandits and undermines national security’.

By Camillus Eboh

The National Broadcasting Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the outlets had until August 30 to pay.

It also fined local channel Trust TV, part of the group that owns the prominent Daily Trust newspaper, for its own report on banditry.

“The Commission wishes to seize this opportunity to advise broadcasters to be circumspect and deliberate in the choice and carriage of contents deleterious to Nigeria’s national security,” NBC said in a statement.

The Daily Trust quoted its management as saying, “We wish to state unequivocally that as a television station, we believe we were acting in the public interest by shedding light on the thorny issue of banditry.”

The BBC did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Multichoice had no immediate comment.

Armed criminals, known locally as bandits, have kidnapped thousands of Nigerians over the past two years.

Free speech and democracy activists in Africa’s most populous country have raised the alarm over what they say are erosions to freedom of expression in recent years, including last year’s ban on social media platform Twitter.

Nigeria has a presidential election in February in which deteriorating security nationwide could play a prominent role.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Libby George and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos, additional reporting by Felix Onuah and Promit Mukherjee in Johannesburg; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

