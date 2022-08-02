“Semi-protected articles can only be edited by logged-in users whose accounts are at least 4 days old and have made at least 10 edits,” Wikimedia, the foundation behind Wikipedia, said in an emailed statement, adding that the policy is not uncommon for articles that receive a sudden influx of edits. “Volunteer editors use these and other tools on a regular basis to help ensure that Wikipedia content is neutral and well-sourced.”
The frantic Wikipedia dispute, which saw hundreds of users making and reverting changes to the page, revolves around whether an economic downturn should first and foremost be defined as two quarters of falling GDP.
Data published by the US Commerce Department last week showed that gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter. That follows a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, adding fuel to recession fears.
As it stands, the Wikipedia article reads: “According to most scholars, countries, economists and central banks, a recession refers to a period of two or more consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s real gross domestic product (real GDP).”
The problem is that in the US, a recession is not called off by the two-quarter rule, but rather by a group of eight academics at the National Bureau of Economic Research, who by the way, are nowhere near to making a call on the dreaded R-word.
In the meantime, Wikipedia’s volunteer editors have created a thread to debate the phrasing of the definition and “avoid making clowns of ourselves.”
