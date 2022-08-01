X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 145 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
US futures dip, stocks mixed on Fed, China caution: mar...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US futures dip, stocks mixed on Fed, China caution: markets wrap

Stock figures on a rotating-cube screen in an atrium of the Kabuto One building, next the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Japan equities were mixed after the yen slid to a 20-year low versus the dollar as the gap between domestic and US yields widened.
By Bloomberg
01 Aug 2022
0

US equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, hampered by the challenges swirling around China and a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that their key objective is to fight high inflation.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the red, while declines in China and Hong Kong restrained MSCI’s Asia-Pacific share index. Global equities just posted their best month since 2020 but remain 15% lower this year. 

Recent data and developments underlined the economic and regulatory challenges facing China, including a surprise contraction in factory activity that illustrated the cost of Beijing’s preference for mobility curbs to tackle Covid. 

China’s e-commerce titan Alibaba Group slid after being added to a list of firms facing US delisting for failing to provide American officials with access to audits. That sapped a Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech firms.

Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday the central bank is committed to reaching its long-term inflation goal of 2%. Before that, Fed Bank of Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said the monetary authority has further to go in raising borrowing costs.

Treasuries slipped, leaving the 10-year yield at 2.66%, well down from June’s peak near 3.50%. The yen jumped for a fourth session as the dollar gauge weakened. Oil, gold and Bitcoin all retreated. 

A slowing economy has cooled expectations for the scale of the Fed interest-rate hikes needed to tame high inflation, spurring a July rebound in both stocks and bonds. But officials may be wary of market rallies that loosen financial conditions and thus imperil the goal of curbing demand to fight price pressures.

“Markets want to trade the ‘peak rates’ narrative, which has given risky assets some breathing room,” wrote Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. He expects some “short-covering of underweight risk exposure” in August but warned that investors have to digest a lot of data, including inflation readings, before the next Fed meeting in September.

In China, property-sector woes remain another impediment. Sales at top developers slumped and China Evergrande Group didn’t deliver a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July as promised.

Elsewhere, investors are monitoring US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Asia. A statement from her office skipped any mention of a possible stopover in Taiwan. A visit may stoke US-China tension over the island.

What to watch this week:

  • Airbnb, Alibaba, BP and HSBC are among earnings reports
  • PMIs from the US and euro area, among others, Monday.
  • US construction spending, ISM manufacturing, Monday.
  • Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday.
  • US JOLTS job openings, Tuesday.
  • Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, St Louis Fed president James Bullard due to speak at separate events, Tuesday.
  • OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday.
  • US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday.
  • BOE rate decision, Thursday.
  • US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday.
  • Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday.
  • US employment report for July, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:59 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% on Friday
  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8% on Friday
  • Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.5%
  • South Korea’s Kospi was rose 0.4%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased 0.4%
  • China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.7%
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
  • The euro was at $1.0233, up 0.1%
  • The Japanese yen was at 132.44 per dollar, up 0.6%
  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7562 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.66%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.55 a barrel, down 1.1%
  • Gold was at $1,764.10 an ounce, down 0.1%. BM
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted