Filmmaking interns were invited onto the Soweto set of 33 Film’s latest movie to see how a major production is made. (Photo: Shen Scott)

When 33 Films was shooting Soweto Blaze, its second feature for Net­flix, it hosted 40 young and aspiring filmmakers on the set, giving them the opportunity to witness what’s involved in creating a major production.

The idea to help open up the often exclusive industry started when Shaun Naidoo, founder of 33 Films and co-producer of Soweto Blaze, put out a call on social media for an assistant role. Faced with a pile of promising résumés, the team realised it would be near impossible to choose only one.

It was decided instead to have one intern a day for the duration of the shoot. Although the depth of experience gained would be less significant on an individual level, more of the next generation of filmmakers would be exposed to the industry.

Naidoo says he believes in the value of proximity, as his own career started with an opportunity to watch and learn. Growing up in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, and failing matric in 1997, Naidoo describes eight “lost years” of working low-wage jobs, dreaming of more from life.

In 2005, he moved in with his sister in Joburg, hoping for better opportunities. Despite scraping a matric together, his marks were still far from desirable. After leaving another interview empty-handed and on his way home in a borrowed car, he pulled up outside Urban Brew Studios, recognising the brand from the credits on TV shows. At reception he asked who to speak to if he had an idea for a show.

Leaving with a business card, he watched a team filming the Lotto draw in the parking lot. Asked what he was doing there, he explained and showed the business card. He was told that the chances of getting an appointment were low, but was redirected to Morgan Naidoo, an executive director of one of the divisions.

Shaun put a two-page concept together overnight. When he presented it, Morgan had to reject what was too little to turn into anything. Nevertheless, Morgan offered Shaun an unpaid opportunity to shadow a writer and to observe the studio happenings.

Shaun Naidoo’s films have since shown at the Cannes Film Festival and have won at the South African Film and Television Awards.

From conversation to full-time gig

A similar story has begun for Tlhalefang “Phorrell” Matsebe, who started as an intern at 33 Films and is now a full-time member of the team.

Matsebe says he was always interested in the movie industry and after matriculating in 2017, started pushing for exposure.

During his studies at Afda, he would use the recess periods as opportunities to get on set, which resulted in him completing his showreel by the time he graduated.

In 2021, Naidoo invited Afda students to shadow the film The Domestic, but they couldn’t take up the offer because of Covid-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, Matsebe kept in contact with Naidoo and was offered a working interview on set. Although there was no promise of a position, Matsebe made an impression and clearly defined where he believed he could fit if an opportunity arose.

He met up with Naidoo again in January to have a conversation with him as a mentor. That conversation led to an internship, which then became a full-time position.

Although Naidoo made Matsebe’s entry into the industry possible, the latter’s attitude and character actualised it: “I want to learn and the only way I will learn at the pace I want is if I put in 10,000 hours. This means extra hours, extra effort, going the extra mile – even doing the work in such a way that you exceed the limit or the expectation that they have set for you,” he says.

Real-world exposure

Bradley Katzen, a writer and director at 33 Films, says the industry has always been closed to newcomers. He never had the opportunity to work on a big production when he was starting out, but has realised how important it is to create that for others.

“It was always about wanting to be on set, but never having that opportunity or knowing the right connections of how to get there until you end up having to do it yourself,” Katzen says.

He believes that the exposure to how things work “in the real world” not only improves learning and professionalism, but also helps guide interns in deciding what to pursue or to consider roles they didn’t know existed.

Katzen says the response from young people gives him hope for the future of the industry: “It’s cool to see there are still people interested in filmmaking.”

Watching dreams play out

Lebang Rampete, an intern from the University of Johannesburg, was delighted to witness the process of making a film.

“I usually see films on Netflix already made, but getting to see the behind the scenes was quite amazing,” she says.

The experience enriched what she’s been learning at university: “When we do it in school, you don’t really know where to begin. But now it feels like I know what I’m doing and where I want to go.”

Rampete says it’s important for the industry to create access for the next generation because it inspires them to chase their ambitions. “You don’t know until you see it with your [own] eyes. It’s a very beautiful opportunity to see your dreams being played out.”

Intern Tlhokomelo Molokwane echoes Rampete’s sentiments: “Exposure to seeing what other people do helps us know what is possible.”

Soweto Blaze is a light-hearted look at drug dealers and gangsters operating on the streets of Soweto, featuring performances from Matli Mohapeloa, Sello Sebotsane, Palesa Mosia and Nyelethi Khoza. It was one of six projects selected for the National Film and Video Foundation’s Joint Film Fund with Netflix SA. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.