Singe parents are everywhere in SA, yet community prejudice persists

Street Talk panellists discuss the difficulties of being a single parent and the impact it can have on child development in the absence of support systems.
By Street Talk
14 Jul 2022
Single parents face extra hardships and often make multiple sacrifices to ensure the wellbeing of their children, yet they face ongoing discrimination, prejudice and not always a lot of gratitude. 'Being raised by a single parent, you get to learn that when you love someone you have to make sacrifices to be there for them.'

Single parents in South Africa brave a myriad challenges, including friction within family relationships and discrimination from the communities within which they live.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

