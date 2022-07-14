Street Talk panellists discuss the difficulties of being a single parent and the impact it can have on child development in the absence of support systems.

Single parents in South Africa brave a myriad challenges, including friction within family relationships and discrimination from the communities within which they live.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM