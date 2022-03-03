South Africa

Single parenting in South Africa: Making hard choices for loved ones

Different points of view, from candid interviews with South Africans. Some grew up without their parents as central figures. Others chat about being single parents themselves and having to make hard choices for their loved ones.

 

Were you raised by your mother, your father, or perhaps a grandparent?

Perhaps you didn’t always live in the same home, or were often separated from your immediate family for long periods of time. How did that make you feel, and did it affect your relationships with your parents or siblings, or impact your life positively or negatively in the long run?

This film was produced by Street Talk. Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

