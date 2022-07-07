South Africa

STREET TALK

Men and mental health — the struggles of seeking help and why some suffer in silence

Street Talk panelists discuss men's mental health and the many stigmas in South Africa that need to be addressed. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
07 Jul 2022
Where do men go to talk about their mental conditions? Their friends? Their family? Mental issues are extremely common but so is the stigma against men who are struggling. If you're poor and depressed, you don't have the luxury of resources. So, where do we go when we need help?

Street Talk’s panel discusses SA’s lack of mental health services, the laborious processes involved in seeking help and why men are often loathed to speak about psychological problems.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

