New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, where fatal shootings occurred on 8 May 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

On Thursday, former policeman Jean-Paul Malgas (39) appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court via video link from Pollsmoor Prison where he is being held. He faces three counts of murder, as well as charges of robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that Malgas disarmed Constable Donay Phillips (32), who was guarding a prisoner in the New Somerset Hospital, and then fatally shot him. After that, it is alleged, he went to another ward where he fatally shot Geret Carolus (48) and another patient.

Days before the hospital murders, Malgas was, according to the police, involved in an altercation with two police officers in Hopefield, Western Cape. It is alleged that he stabbed one of the officers, and the second officer shot and wounded him.

Due to his injuries, Malgas was unable to appear in person in court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused told the court that his health was getting better. His legal representative requested that he be physically present in court at the next appearance as he needed to consult with his client.”

The State prosecutor, Advocate Adenaan Gelderblom, told the court that DNA reports, two postmortem reports, witness statements, ballistic reports and the report about an identity parade were still outstanding.

During an earlier appearance, Malgas indicated he would not apply for bail. He is due back in court on 12 August. DM