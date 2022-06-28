X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Australia locks down its bees after detecting hive-kill...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australia locks down its bees after detecting hive-killing mite

An Apis mellifera honey bee. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
28 Jun 2022
0

Death rates among honey bee colonies have been a concern for decades around the world, and are attributed to issues ranging from extreme weather and crop-chemical exposure to parasites.

Australia is racing to protect honey bees after the discovery of a mite that has ravaged hives around the world sparked fears for the pollinators crucial to the country’s A$83 billion ($57 billion) agricultural industry.

Biosecurity officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, have imposed a bee lockdown following the detection of the Varroa destructor mite at the Port of Newcastle on Friday. The incursion threatens Australia’s status as the only major honey producer to have avoided establishment of the deadly pest, which has been blamed together with the widespread use of neonicotinoid pesticides for colony collapse in the US. 

Eradication plans will be enacted in a 10km emergency zone around the port while no bees are allowed to be moved across the state. The discovery is a serious concern for producers of Australian honey products, which often reap hefty premiums in overseas markets including Asia, as well as for growers heavily reliant on commercial honey bees for crop pollination.

“If varroa mite settles in the state, it will have severe consequences, so we’re taking every precaution and action needed to contain the parasite and protect the local honey industry and pollination,” New South Wales Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said.

Heavy infestations with the varroa mite cause a range of maladies among European honey bees that weaken and reduce populations, leading to colony death. The parasite does not affect smaller, stingless native bees. 

READ: There’s a trillion dollar invasions threat to the global economy

Death rates among honey bee colonies have been a concern for decades around the world, and are attributed to issues ranging from extreme weather and crop-chemical exposure to parasites. Australia also exports European honey bees, including to Canada – where agricultural producers are currently grappling with the fallout from a plummeting bee population. BM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted