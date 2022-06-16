Twenty-eight years of democracy but young people remain marginalised, with the unemployment rate rising exponentially.

This was the sentiment raised by opposition parties celebrating Youth Day on Thursday.

The DA’s message was centred on the job crisis faced by young people in the country. Party leader John Steenhuisen spent the day in Alexandra in the north of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen delivered his message at the gravesite of activist youth Japie Vilankulu, who was part of the youth uprising against the oppressive Bantu education system, which was forced on black students during apartheid.

The 1976 protests started in Soweto and spread to other townships like Alexandra, gathering pupils and residents along the way. They were stopped by police, who had cordoned off the road. Police shot 34 people. Vilankulu, who was the first victim of the uprising, was shot seven times.

Steenhuisen said the freedom which South Africans gained because of the likes of Vilankulu has not translated into economic freedom, especially for young people.

“The irony is that Youth Day will be celebrated across the country today, and that many of these celebratory events will have been organised and hosted by the very same party that destroyed the future for millions of young South Africans,” Steenhuisen said.

“In cities, towns and villages, dozens of ANC politicians will stand before crowds today and speak about the importance of investing in the youth and of opening opportunities for them, but the truth is they have no right to do so. Because they have directly caused – through their destructive policies, their outdated ideology and their greed – every last bit of misery that our young people experience today.”

The leader of the DA lamented the high employment rate, saying it is an indication of how the government is failing the youth. He went on to say that many young people have already given up on their future.

“I’m gatvol of this government that has turned its back on young people. If you realise that you’ve been taken for a ride, you need to stand. You have a far more powerful weapon in your hands, and that is your vote.” – @jsteenhuisen Full speech here: https://t.co/EoAAdkSsd0 pic.twitter.com/C1W4mpw8dn — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 16, 2022

“Never before has the future looked more bleak for young South Africans… That is not the freedom all those young South Africans sacrificed their lives for a generation ago.

“If we want that sacrifice to mean something, we have to ask why things turned out like this. Why do millions and millions of South Africans – most of them young – find themselves locked out of opportunity and the economy while our global peers don’t suffer this same fate,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa gave his address in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, flanked by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; National Youth Development Agency executive chairperson Asanda Luwaca; Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator chief executive Kasthuri Soni; as well as Youth Employment Service chief executive Ravi Naidoo.

During his speech, Ramaphosa said the government has prioritised the youth, but acknowledged the “deep-seated” challenges faced by young people.

“The fact that millions of young people are not in employment, education or training is the greatest challenge facing our country today. As we rebuild from the [Covid- 19] pandemic, we therefore remain focused on growing our economy and creating jobs,” Ramaphosa said.

“We remain focused on far-reaching economic reforms and creating conditions for the expansion of businesses throughout the country. We are intensifying our investment drive and removing the red tape that holds back business growth and greater employment creation. Alongside these measures, we are harnessing the capacity of the state to respond to the immediate needs of young people.”

“We are here today to honour the youth of 1976 – and the youth of all decades – whose bravery, determination and vision were vital to the achievement of our democracy.From their struggles, we have learnt that there — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2022

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a packed Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The leader of the third-largest political party came out guns blazing, taking a swipe at both the government and the president.

Malema asked why people in the region vote for the ANC when they barely have services.

“They are no longer hiding; they are eating in front of us. You know why? Because the people of Vhembe will still vote for them, 80% – yet you don’t have water.

“Today is not a day of celebrating. Today is a day of pausing and making reflections on where we come from. You are not unemployed because you lack talent. You are unemployed because Ramaphosa has not given you a job. Whether you are Venda, Tsonga, whether you are Pedi, or Zulu, it doesn’t matter… We want a president that will love the youth of South Africa, that will prioritise the youth of South Africa, that will give the youth of South Africa jobs.

“We are here today on the 16th of June, and we are saying to the 1976 generation, we are recommitting to continue the good fight that you started in 1976,” he said.

MALEMA: Stop moving around surrendering to drugs, surrendering to alcohol, abusing alcohol – saying you are unemployed. #EFFJune16 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 16, 2022

Earlier this week, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula during the youth debate in Parliament said young people must reclaim the country from the wealthy who use their power and status to avoid being held accountable.

Referring to Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal, he said there is no future when leaders are “money launderers, kidnap and torture people, evade paying taxes, violate immigration laws and hide millions of US dollars in their mattresses”.

“The only people we know who hold such high volumes of US dollars in cash are CIA agents and spies.The youth has no future when their country is run by CIA agents and spies” pic.twitter.com/cYlVEaAklK — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) June 15, 2022

“The only people we know who hold such high volumes of US dollars in cash are CIA agents and spies. The youth has no future when their country is run by CIA agents and spies.

“Young people can’t inherit a country where justice is biased and people aren’t equal before the law. Young people can’t inherit a country where those in power suspend those who are investigating them. Parliament must safeguard the future of this country by fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” he said. DM