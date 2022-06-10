In 2020, Namibian authorities identified suspects following a break-in at Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, but sources allege South African intelligence back-channels were used to get the Namibians to let the matter go. Now Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint puts the President on the spot: what did he do, what did he know and why the cover-up?

By Tileni Mongudhi, Sam Sole and Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane