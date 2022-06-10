Why Ramaphosa (apparently) kept mum about multimillion-dollar robbery at his farm
Asked why the President did not immediately notify the public about the robbery after it was reported to the police, the source said he did not want to panic the country or the farming community.
By Ferial Haffajee
Ramaphosa’s stolen millions: the Namibian connection
In 2020, Namibian authorities identified suspects following a break-in at Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, but sources allege South African intelligence back-channels were used to get the Namibians to let the matter go. Now Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint puts the President on the spot: what did he do, what did he know and why the cover-up?
By Tileni Mongudhi, Sam Sole and Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane
Hawks take over Ramaphosa forex heist case from President’s Praetorian Guard
The Hawks have taken over the investigation of the multimillion-dollar burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, as a damage control exercise gets under way. Meanwhile, Corruption Watch says the President should not be running a game farm as a business.
By Ferial Haffajee
Political parties push for probe into mysterious Ramaphosa game farm robbery
Pressure from opposition parties is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after damning allegations made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. The EFF is the latest party to hold a media conference about a robbery that took place at the President’s Phala Phala game farm two years ago.
By Queenin Masuabi
Mishandling of the Ramaphosa farm forex theft reflected in state accountability documents
As more questions arise over the February 2020 forex cash theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala wildlife farm, it has emerged there is a serious omission of this in the SAPS annual report – thus compromising a key oversight and accountability tool.
By Marianne Merten
Unpacking the Cyril Ramaphosa home robbery story, and why you should care
President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing what may be the most personally damaging moment of his presidency. A seemingly unreported 2020 theft of cash from his Limpopo game farm is coming back to haunt him in a way that is clearly orchestrated to endanger his political future – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some serious issues at stake. We unpack the bizarre saga so far.
By Rebecca Davis
Ramaphosa’s red oryx and other prized game fetch big bucks
The criminal case opened by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa has put the spotlight on prices paid for prized game in South Africa, including a rare variation of gemsbok – the red oryx.
By Onke Ngcuka
Ramaphosa robbery: The kryptonite that could badly hurt the President and the ANC
With more information now coming into the public domain about how a large quantity of cash (US$) was stolen in early February 2020 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm Phala Phala, near Bela-Bela in Limpopo, and his failure to report this to the public, it is now realistically possible that this could weaken him in a very critical way and, in the process, significantly alter the course of our democracy.
By Stephen Grootes
Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala buck bucks – Groundhog Day, brought to you by the ANC
This drama that is playing out is just another ANC game being played using the state and political machinery as they skop, skiet and donner each other in a quest to occupy the top six positions in the party.
By Thamsanqa D Malinga
The Shakespearean tragedy of Cyril Ramaphosa
As the chess moves in the ANC gain in speed and complexity, and on the eve of the suspension of the ghoulish Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, at the dodgiest possible moment, it’s worth taking some time to reflect on the unusual life of President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose career has taken a turn for the ludicrous, and who will have to take more than pawns out if he hopes to survive.
By Richard Poplak
Hail to the thief, fail to the chief – rot sets into SA presidential security service
With a history of embarrassing security breaches in what should be our nation’s most impenetrable homes, South Africans would be justified in asking: Where are the billions set aside for VIP Protection Services going?
By Victoria O’Regan
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet