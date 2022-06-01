The figure raises the prospects for the first real summer moviegoing season since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. It also suggests the industry could recover to 85% or 90% of its previous high annual tickets sales of more than $11 billion, Bloomberg Intelligence said on Tuesday.

The movie, a sequel to the 1986 film that cemented Tom Cruise’s star status, was also the biggest-ever opening weekend for the actor. In its first three days, it made $126.7 million in domestic theaters, double the performance of his second-best opening in 2005 with “War of the Worlds,” according to data from Comscore.

Paramount said older men drove ticket sales to the movie, about fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Almost 60% of the audience was male and 55% of fans were over age 35, likely meaning they recalled the first “Top Gun.”

Having a film about the US Navy’s flight school open over Memorial Day weekend probably helped draw moviegoers into theaters, according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore. Box office estimates grew over the weekend, suggesting word-of-mouth recommendations for the picture were strong. BM