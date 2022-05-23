Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the 2021 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between South Africa and Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on 13 November 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

Harsh words were spoken in the wake of South Africa’s 22-17 defeat to the British & Irish Lions in 2021. While the media and public were obsessed by a leaked video analysis that focused on numerous errors by the referee, the Springbok players took a different approach.

A brutally honest conversation was held behind closed doors, with Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus slamming the home team’s performance and issuing an ultimatum: it’s time for the players to get one another’s respect back.

Eben Etzebeth took the message personally, and went on to deliver some of his most physical performances in the second and third Tests. Inspired by their talisman, the Bok pack laid the platform for two wins and a series victory that will echo into eternity.

Enhanced reputation

It’s been nearly a year since a star-studded SA side overcame numerous obstacles to slay the Lions. Etzebeth has faced a series of challenges since then, but has come through the grinder with his reputation enhanced.

“It wasn’t a great feeling, sitting there in the change room, knowing that you’d just lost the first Test of a once-in-a-lifetime series,” Etzebeth told DM168, when asked to recall the turning point of the 2021 series.

“We started to talk about what we needed to do in the second game, about how we were going to fix things. It was do or die. If we lost that game and the series, we knew we’d never have another chance … to beat the Lions.

“So, we put everything on the line in the second Test, and in the third, which was as intense as a World Cup final. It’s fair to say that we emerged with our reputations intact.

“I look at the guys [who] won the 2019 World Cup, and then the series against the Lions series. Man… I have a lot of respect for those guys,” he said.

Last year, Etzebeth started in 13 out of a possible 15 matches for South Africa, and was subsequently nominated for the SA Rugby Player of the Year award. At home and abroad, he was hailed as one of the best players in world rugby.

When he returned to Toulon, however, he was stood down for three months because of concussion protocols. After he was cleared to play, he tore his calf.

These setbacks were overlooked when Bernard Lemaître, Toulon’s president, questioned Etzebeth’s dedication and loyalty. He labelled the lock “a clear handicap for the club”.

It was a bizarre statement, and was bizarrely endorsed by former Bok enforcer Bakkies Botha.

This prompted a reaction from Etzebeth, who took to social media to question Botha’s own loyalty and respect.

Botha explained that his comments were taken out of context, and the former Bok teammates buried the hatchet.

Etzebeth’s primary response was on the field of play. He was at the heart of a dominant physical display in the European Challenge Cup semifinal against Saracens – a side stacked with England and Lions players. Toulon will face Lyon in the decider on 27 May.

“When I came back from injury a few months ago, the club wasn’t in a great place, and there was no talk about playoffs and certainly no talk about trophies. A lot of people over here in France wrote us off.

“That’s when we came together as players and said, ‘Right, how do we fix this?’ We gained a lot of respect for each other during that period. We started to put our bodies on the line, and we started to get the results.”

Etzebeth recently got engaged to long-time girlfriend Anila van Rensburg. The couple will move back to SA next month, when Etzebeth begins a five-year stint at the Sharks.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself during this two-and-a-half-year period in France,” he said. “It was tough initially, as I had to spend about eight months away from my family, who weren’t allowed to visit due to Covid restrictions. Anyone who knows me will tell you how much my family means to me.

“I had a lot of time to think about the future. Overall, I’d say I’m not the same person who left Cape Town back in 2019.”

Etzebeth will link up with good friend Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, at the Sharks ahead of next season. As much as he’s enjoyed the lifestyle in France, and the unique challenge of French rugby, he believes that the time is right to tackle something new.

“I’ve been speaking to guys like Siya, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit over the past few months. It seems like the Sharks have big plans for the future, in terms of the franchise and the players. There’s a plan in place to help the players realise their potential on and off the pitch.

“I don’t like the idea of ‘being managed’, but it will be good for my career to be back in South Africa and closer to guys like Andy Edwards [the Boks conditioning coach] who can implement a plan to ensure that I serve the Sharks and the Boks to the best of my ability,” Etzebeth said.

Chasing 100 caps

Etzebeth will join an elite South African club later this year when he wins his 100th Test cap. Percy Montgomery, Victor Matfield, John Smit, Bryan Habana, Jean de Villiers and Beast Mtawarira are the only other Boks who have reached this milestone.

“I’ve seen players reach that milestone, but I’ve also seen some great players falling short of it. You can’t just assume that you will get there.

“I want to get through this season in Europe first, and to win a title with Toulon. It would be a great way to sign off in France.

“Then I will get back to South Africa and reconnect with my teammates and prepare for that series against Wales. Right now, I’m only thinking about winning my 98th cap. Maybe when I get my 99th, I will allow myself to get excited.” DM168

