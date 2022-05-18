Maverick Life

Image 'What' letters. Vadim Bogulov/ Unsplash
By Maverick Life Editors
18 May 2022
Have any questions for us about fitness, art, or health, or want to know more about the best options for your retirement planning? Send us your questions and we'll find the answers.

Dear readers, 

Maverick Life journalists want to look into, dig a little deeper and answer the burning questions you may have about all things lifestyle. 

Not sure how safe is your water? Confused and worried about what you should do if you’ve left retirement planning until very late? Want to know the choices you can make now for better health in old age? Always wondered how to avoid injury and become optimally fit, especially after 50, or why maintaining even some form of fitness routine is important? 

Tell us what’s been bugging you and we’ll try to answer!

Whether it’s about fitness, wellness, health, living smarter, the arts, food and diet, gardening, style, or personal growth, submit your questions via the Hearken form below (you will see it at the bottom of all our stories, published on Maverick Life) and if we answer it, one of our journalists will reach out to you.

So go ahead, tell us: what would you like to know? DM/ML

