Hillary Gardee, murdered daughter of senior EFF leader Godrich Gardee, was laid to rest in Mbombela on Saturday, 7 May 2022. (Photo: Facebook)

An Eswatini newspaper reports that a People’s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo) politician is being held in Mbombela for Hillary Gardee’s murder. Pudemo is Eswatini’s largest opposition party.

The suspect works at the Mpumalanga legislature and owns the guesthouse that was raided by cops on Friday night.

Pudemo Secretary-General Wandile Dludlu confirmed to Swaziland News that a member of the party had been arrested in Mbombela.

The 39-year-old Swati politician once served as SRC president at Wits University. A second suspect, who is the son of an ANC politician from Mpumalanga, was arrested in Nkomazi in connection with the murder.

Gardee was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 May. Her father, Godrich Gardee, is a senior leader of the EFF. The 28-year-old was shot in the back of the head and stabbed in the chest.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed that another two suspects had been arrested on Saturday night.

Gardee was abducted at the Nelspruit Plaza Spar at around 5pm on Friday, 29 April. Her body was found in a forest 500 metres from the R32 road connecting Mbombela and Sabie. DM