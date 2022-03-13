You’re unlikely to see the green and white colours of a Kulula plane over the skies of South Africa any time soon. This after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Sunday confirmed the indefinite suspension of Comair’s air operator certificate.

The news follows the announcement on Saturday that Comair – which operates Kulula and British Airways flights in the country – had its air operator certificate temporarily suspended. In a statement, the SACAA said that the decision was reached “following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the Operator.”

“Just in the past month, Comair operations experienced occurrences ranging from engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions, among others,” they said.

In its statement, SACAA noted that the precautionary suspension would be for a period of 24 hours, “within which the Operator must demonstrate to the Regulator that the risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards.”

In response to the temporary suspension, Comair indicated its intention to resume operations by noon on Sunday.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said “we are doing everything possible to get the suspension lifted. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA and are working hard to provide the SACAA with the additional information it requires.”

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this has caused and are doing everything we can to assist.”

These efforts have, however, not been enough as the suspension will continue pending Comair meeting the requirements as laid out by the SACAA.

SACAA previously explained that its investigations into Comair yielded three Level 1 findings, and one Level 2 finding. A Level 1 finding is something that poses an immediate risk and must be resolved immediately. The SACAA explained that by Sunday morning, “the Regulator accepted the corrective action and evidence submitted in respect of one Level 1 finding.”

In their statement, the SACAA said that it is “fully committed to ensuring that the Operator is back in the air and has dedicated a full team to assess and review the evidence as it gets submitted. The commitment to safety, in this case, supersedes any other need and this is to ensure that South Africa maintains its safety record of having ZERO fatal airline accidents in over thirty years on South African soil.” DM