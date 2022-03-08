South Africa

GROUNDUP VIDEO

Plants on the black market: Inside South Africa’s new poaching problem

The police’s Springbok Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit confiscated more than 5,500 conophytum plants on 1 February 2022. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendricks and Liezl Human
08 Mar 2022
0

More than 1.5 million rare succulents have been removed from the wild in the past three years.

Rare succulents in the most arid province in South Africa are being poached and illegally exported to Asia. Little is known about the plants once they leave the country. GroundUp spoke to police officials, Northern Cape locals, a nursery manager, and conservationists and people connected to poaching to get to the bottom of the black market trade in these plants. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved