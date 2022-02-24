World

War in Ukraine – A timeline of how we got here

A wounded woman after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on 24 February 2022. (Photo: Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Ethan van Diemen
24 Feb 2022
On Thursday, 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The move follows days of warnings from global players about the imminent attack. But the threat of Russia's action has been building for years.

