South Africa

JULY RIOTS

Here You Go – Read the report from the Expert Panel on the 2021 civil unrest and looting that shook South Africa

Chaotic scenes on Spine Road, behind the Pavilion Mall in Durban, South Africa, on 12 July 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Daily Maverick
07 Feb 2022
Violent civil unrest engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021. On Monday, the Presidency released the report by the Expert Panel on the unrest. One of the key recommendations is that the President initiates the drawing-up of a national security strategy. It also says urgent action is needed to facilitate conditions and pathways for development at local government level. 'It is time for South Africans to accept that those who have, must share with those who do not. It is that simple, really,' concludes the report.

The report was compiled by Professor Sandy Africa as chairperson, with Silumko Sokupa and Advocate Mojanku Gumbi.

Read the report in full here:

Watch out for reports that unpack the findings in Daily Maverick. DM

All Comments 6

  • I am not prepared to read a 154page report, if all they can come up with is to share what we have with those steal, riot, loot and burn.
    Why haven’t those who are ultimately responsible for the insurrection not been identified? If I remember correctly, the President promised to do so.

    • Agree 100 + 1%. I guess promises are there to be broken. Will nevertheless tackle the report, if only to imprint it in my memory for the biggest crime outside State Capture and corruption since the birth of our democracy.

    • Listening to 702, it appears that my above assessment is not quite correct. The report seems to be anything but a whitewash. They call it scathing laying bare the shortcomings by government and the security cluster. It confirms the total lack of leadership — and its head is Mr Ramaphosa.

    • At the time cr promised to identify the perpetrators and ‘moer’ them with the full might(?) of the law, he didn’t yet realise that so many anc cadres were directly involved. Hehehe … In any case, cr is an anc politician – when his mouth moves, he lies.

  • The important parts to read are from page 127 to 145 which covers the findings and recommendations. A simple summary would be that every government department that should have been working wasn’t. It’s as simple as that.

