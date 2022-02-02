Mushrooms are not something I associate with a curry. Brinjals are. But in India, mushroom kadai is a popular way of employing that spice mix, which contains coriander (seeds), cumin, pepper, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. I did not fancy sweet spices such as cinnamon and clove in it, so went another route.

I’ve made brinjal curry often, so for this recipe I decided to use both and concocted a blend of cumin, fennel, coriander and red chilli flakes. I dry-roasted them in a pan first, then ground them.

Ingredients

4 large brown mushrooms, sliced

2 large brinjals

1 Tbsp coriander seeds

1 Tbsp fennel seeds

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dry red chilli flakes

1 red onion, chopped finely

2 Tbsp garlic and ginger paste

4 Tbsp cooking oil

1 x 400 g can coconut cream

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 heaped tsp masala

Salt to taste

Chopped mint for garnish

Basmati rice, cooked

Method

Put all the spices in a clean, dry frying pan and toast over a moderate heat just until they start to smoke. Shake the pan frequently while doing this.

Pour the toasted spices into a grinder or food processor and grind until fine.

Sauté the chopped red onion in oil until softened. Stir in the garlic and ginger paste and simmer, sirring, for a minute or two. Add the ground spices and simmer, stirring, for a minute or two more.

Add the coconut cream, bring to a simmer and cook until reduced a little. Not too much or there won’t be enough of your coconut sauce.

Slice the brinjals into batons. Slice the mushrooms.

In another pan, sauté the sliced mushrooms in a little oil until they release their juices and those juices cook away. Remove to a side dish.

Sauté brinjals in oil in the same pan for about 10 minutes, stirring, and remove to the same side bowl.

Return the brinjals and mushrooms to the pot in which you cooked the onions, and add the can of chopped tomatoes and masala. Season with salt and pepper. Stir and simmer gently for 10 minutes.

Add the coconut sauce to the pot.

Simmer gently for the flavours to meld. About five minutes.

Serve with basmati rice. Garnish with chopped mint. DM/TGIFood

