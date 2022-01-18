TGIFOOD

FISH+SPICE

What’s cooking today: Kingklip fried in turmeric butter

Tony Jackman’s kingklip fried in turmeric butter, served on a teal plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
18 Jan 2022
0

Ground turmeric lends both flavour and colour to kingklip. Equal quantities of the golden spice and dried crushed garlic with a hint of white pepper did the trick.

Fiddling with flavour when cooking fish, especially a white fish such as kingklip, is fraught with the risk of overwhelming its natural charms. But kingklip can take a bit of spice. Once the fish was cooked, fried until just less than done, I felt it needed something more, so sliced a red onion and fried it in the same pan, to take on the spices that had permeated the fish.

Ingredients

Kingklip fillets, as needed, cut from the thick end

6 Tbsp butter

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp dried crushed garlic

¼ tsp white pepper

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Salt to taste

Green beans

Brown mushrooms

Olive oil

Lemon slices/wedges

Method

Rinse kingklip fillets and pat them thoroughly dry with kitchen paper.

Melt the butter and stir in the turmeric, garlic and white pepper. 

Fry the kingklip fillets in the turmeric butter until slightly underdone. Salt the fish lightly. Transfer to warm plates.

Fry sliced red onion in the turmeric butter after cooking the fish.

Earlier, blanch green beans in boiling water and run them under cold water. Drain. Before serving, toss them in the pan in which you cooked the fish and the onions. I also cooked sliced brown mushrooms in olive oil with a splash of lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Squeeze a bit of lemon juice over if you like. DM/TGIFood 

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected] 

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram JackmanWrites.

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved