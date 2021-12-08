Lack of Supply Top Hurdle to India EV Uptake, Tata Car Boss Says

Hyundai’s main rival in the market, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., which is the nation’s biggest carmaker, doesn’t sell any EVs, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has only one model, the e-Verito, despite being a first mover with its early purchase of a stake in an Indian EV company in 2010. Tata Motors Ltd. sells two models — with plans to roll out 10 battery models by 2025.

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said the U.S.-based company is open to making cars in India if the government first allows it to import them more cheaply.