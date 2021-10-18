It appeared an upset was in the works when the hard-hitting Basilashvili took the first set but Norrie regrouped in the second, breaking the Georgian at love to force a decider.
In the third set, the left-handed Norrie broke early and saved three break points on his serve to take a 3-0 lead as unforced errors began to pile up for Basilashvili under the lights in the Southern California desert.
Norrie sealed the win when Basilashvili sent a forehand long on championship point to collect the biggest win of his career.
Britain’s Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski have all previously played in the men’s finals at Indian Wells but finished runner-up. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
I may have missed it; I’m not sure why the Womens’ final was left out. Badosa beat Azarenka in a 3- hour match.