Nosipho Ginindza. (Photo: Supplied)

The board of SoulProviders Collective has appointed Nosipho Ginindza as the new managing director. The appointment is effective from 1 September 2021.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

What did you want to be as a child?

I wanted to be either a doctor or a lawyer, but when I got to high school I settled on becoming a journalist.

What would you be doing if it weren’t for marketing?

I definitely would have been a journalist. I loved the idea of becoming a CNN correspondent.

How did you discover marketing?

It really was by chance, as I came across a post by SJ Boden, the founder of SoulProviders Collective, on Facebook for a project they needed help on. After successfully finishing the project, I stayed with the company in a helping capacity. This was at a time when social media was not big yet and I fell in love with it. That was my introduction to marketing really.

A role model who has rocked your world?

Maya Angelou.

Any life-changing epiphanies?

It came at a time when I felt like I had no purpose in life. A chat with a very good friend made me realise that “You don’t have to find your purpose; it will find you”. I’m happy to say, I’ve since found my purpose.

Favourite visual/performance/musical artist?

Mary J Blige, without a doubt! I’ve been fortunate to watch her perform on the two occasions she’s been to South Africa.

Songs that should be the soundtrack of your life?

Live On by Wookie and Groovers Prayer by Thebe. I’m all about living in the moment and making every day count, and these two songs represent that for me.

Read any good books lately?

I’m currently reading A Family Affair by Sue Nyathi.

Creative projects you’ve worked on or wish you had?

I wish I had worked on the Coca-Cola Open Happiness campaign.

Your professional superpowers?

My tenacity and great negotiation skills.

Greatest weakness?

I can have trouble asking for help.

What keeps you up at night?

The need to want to give my kids better opportunities.

What brings you joy?

My family and friends!

Guilty pleasures?

Sneakers – I have an addiction!

