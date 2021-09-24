Tony Jackman’s pak choy with black cumin (nigella) seeds and black sesame seeds. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sesame and cumin seeds, but the black varieties of each, add flavour and pop to this easy side dish.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

1 head of pak choy/bok choy

2 Tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

1 red chilli, sliced thinly

3 cm ginger, peeled and cut into slim strips

1 tsp black sesame seeds, toasted

1 tsp black cumin seeds, toasted

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp sweet soy sauce

1 Tbsp fish sauce

Method

Wash and dry the pak choy and separate the leaves. Cut off most of the petioles (the white stems) and slice them into thin strips lengthwise. Leave the leaves whole.

Toast the seeds in a wok on a low heat until they begin to pop, then add the oil and stir-fry the garlic, ginger and chilli for a minute on a moderately high heat.

Add the white stems and stir-fry for a minute, then add the leaves and stir-fry for another minute. Add the sauces, toss it around while stirring, and serve. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

