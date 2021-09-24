TGIFood

The Main Ingredient recipe: Pak choy with black seeds

By Tony Jackman 24 September 2021

Tony Jackman’s pak choy with black cumin (nigella) seeds and black sesame seeds. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sesame and cumin seeds, but the black varieties of each, add flavour and pop to this easy side dish.

Tony Jackman

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

1 head of pak choy/bok choy

2 Tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

1 red chilli, sliced thinly

3 cm ginger, peeled and cut into slim strips

1 tsp black sesame seeds, toasted

1 tsp black cumin seeds, toasted

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp sweet soy sauce

1 Tbsp fish sauce

Method

Wash and dry the pak choy and separate the leaves. Cut off most of the petioles (the white stems) and slice them into thin strips lengthwise. Leave the leaves whole.

Toast the seeds in a wok on a low heat until they begin to pop, then add the oil and stir-fry the garlic, ginger and chilli for a minute on a moderately high heat.

Add the white stems and stir-fry for a minute, then add the leaves and stir-fry for another minute. Add the sauces, toss it around while stirring, and serve. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

New poo hits the fan as chemicals company puts pressure on Durban to reopen polluted beaches

By Tony Carnie

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

KwaZulu-Natal: It can be cold outside of the ruling party fold as an independent councillor

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
23 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Penguins killed by bees highlights a deeper conservation issue

Julia Evans
3 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 20 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Will Gwede Mantashe doom Eskom’s future?
Alex Lenferna 3 hours ago
5 mins

"The thorny question of violence is not just a matter of tactics. It is the defining question in the life and death of [social] movements." ~ Manuel Castells

OUR BURNING PLANET

Between coal and a hot world: Developed countries pitch green transition to SA, but fail to own climate finance obligations

Ethan van Diemen 4 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Anti-vaxxers’ false claim on SA news site debunked

GroundUp Staff
23 SEP
2 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Toxic past: How political poisoning runs through the veins of southern Africa

Rebecca Davis
22 hours ago
8 mins

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize’s pal splurged Covid funds on Gucci gear, Smeg appliances and monthslong holiday

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
22 SEP
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Flight plan

Zapiro
16 hours ago

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved