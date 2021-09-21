GROUNDUP VIDEO

A tale of two prisoners — Juane Jacobs and Jacob Zuma

By Adel Van Niekerk 21 September 2021

The Department of Correctional Services has denied public allegations that double standards are being applied to inmates’ medical parole applications. (Photo: witsjusticeproject.wordpress.com/Wikipedia)

Questions raised over perceived speciousness and double standards involved in medical parole eligibility processes in South Africa.

Adel Van Niekerk

First published by GroundUp.

Juane Jacobs is a prisoner at Leeuwkop in Johannesburg. He is extremely ill but he has been denied medical parole. Are double standards being used to determine who gets medical parole in South African correctional facilities? DM

Contains dramatised scenes.

